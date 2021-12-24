Man who died during the Ludhiana court blast was the bomb handler

A day after a bomb blast took place at the Ludhiana Sessions Court, the Commissioner of Police informed that a preliminary probe has revealed that the bomb handler was the only casualty in the attack.

While speaking about the matter, Police Commissioner wrote, “The blast (in Ludhiana court) occurred at 12:22 pm, y’day (Dec 23)… Preliminary investigation suggests that the person who died in the blast was the handler/criminal. Forensic experts, bomb experts looking into the matter.”

The blast (in Ludhiana court) occured at 12:22 pm, y’day (Dec 23)… Preliminary investigation suggests that the person who died in the blast was the handler/criminal. Forensic experts, bomb experts looking into the matter: Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police pic.twitter.com/NuqyBlYDt1 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Khalistani outfit behind Ludhiana court blast

On December 23, an explosion took place inside the court complex in Ludhiana, Punjab. One individual lost his life, while 5 others were injured. According to a report in The Tribune, the blast occurred in a toilet on the third floor at around 12:25 PM. The reports suggest that the roof and walls of the toilet were damaged by the impact of the blast. Videos shared on social media show smoke coming out of the 5-storey building. The district court is located in the same campus where the District Commissioner’s office is located in the heart of Ludhiana city.

Khalistani terror outfit Babbar Khalsa is said to be the mastermind of the bomb blast, reported News18 citing sources in the Intelligence agency. The organisation is active in Canada, the UK, Germany, and some parts of India. As per the report, the deadly attack was carried out by Babbar Khalsa chief Wadhawa Singh in collusion with gangster Harvinder Singh (also known as Rinda Singh). The latter had escaped to the neighbouring country of Pakistan and had recruited local gangsters to carry out the blast. The cops are investigating the role of the Lahore-based Khalistan organisation, based on the inputs of Intelligence reports.