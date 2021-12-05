Yet another incident of spitting on food while preparing them have come to light. Meerut Police informed on Sunday that they have arrested one Naushad for spitting on the dough while making tandoori roti. The incident took place on December 2, 2021, at an engagement party, and the video of Nashad spitting on the dough had appeared on social media.

Naushad was hired by a contractor who was managing the catering at the engagement. The contractor identified as Baleshwar has also been detained by the Police for questioning.

थाना कंकरखेड़ा पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है । अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) December 5, 2021

The engagement function in which the incident took place happened in Lakshminagar, Ambedkar Road, Kankarkhera, district Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Naushad was caught on camera while spitting on roti by a guest. He showed the video to the family on next day. Siyanand, the father of the groom, immediately approached Kankarkheda Police to file the case. The Police swung into action and arrested Naushad and the contractor for questioning.

As per reports, Naushad first denied the allegations. However, when the Police showed him the video, he stopped talking. Naushad is a resident of Kaithwadi near Nanglatashi in Meerut. Inspector Subodh Kumar Saxena said that they had received the complaint and arrested the accused. Based on the investigation, strict action would be taken against the accused.

As per Hindi daily Jagran’s report, a friend of Naushad told the Police that he had done a similar thing in a previous wedding around six months ago. No one could record him, but his friends knew he spits on the dough while making roti.

Multiple cases of spitting on food came to light

This is the second ‘Naushad’ arrested for spitting on the dough while making roti. A similar case was reported in Meerut in February 2021 when a person named Naushad was accused of spitting on the dough while making roti. He was subsequently arrested by the Police.

In the last one year, multiple cases of cooks belonging to a particular community got caught on camera for spitting on food. Several people in similar cases were detained by the Police, and action was taken. However, irrespective of outrage and multiple arrests, such incidents are regularly being caught on camera, and it is unclear how many such cases get unreported or unrecorded. In a time when the country is looking at another variant of the Covid-19 virus, such anti-social elements need to be curbed that play with the health of the common people.