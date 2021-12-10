Friday, December 10, 2021
Mumbai: Cops arrest one Saif Ali for murdering neighbour over loud music

While speaking about the matter, a police officer said that the intention of the fatal attack was not to murder the victim. Police Inspector (Crime) Arjuna Rajane informed, "He was produced befo

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai: Saif Ali kills neighbour over loud music, arrested
Representative Image via iPleader's Blog
On Wednesday (December 8), the police arrested a 25-year-old man by the name of Saif Ali Chand Ali Sheikh for murdering his neighbour over loud music. The incident took place in Ekta Chawl society in Ambujwadi in the Malad West area of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as 47-year-old Surendra Kumar Gunnar. He was listening to music on his tape recorder outside his house. Irked by the supposedly loud music, Sheikh asked Gunnar to lower the volume. However, the latter refused to do so. An agitated Sheikh then went on to throw blows at the victim, resulting in head injuries. The Times of India reported that Sheikh banged Gunnar’s head on the floor, following which the latter fell unconscious and bled excessively. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Screengrab of the news report by The Times of India

Following a complaint by the victim’s wife, Saif Ali Chand Ali Sheikh was arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions. The duo were labourers by occupation. While speaking about the matter, a police officer said that the intention of the fatal attack was not to murder the victim. Police Inspector (Crime) Arjuna Rajane informed, “He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded to our custody.”

 

