Chandigarh Police has filed a complaint against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after he made defamatory comments against police in a political rally. Addressing an election rally in Punjab today, Sidhu mocked the police and told his party workers to make ‘cops wet their pants’.

This prompted a strongly worded statement, Dilsher Singh Chandel condemned the Congress leader for his comments against police. He said that it very unfortunate that such a senior leader is making such a shameful comment, and said that it is not correct to defame the police which protects everyone.

‘Without police protection, even a rickshaw puller will not listen to his speech’, DSP Chandel said slamming Sidhu.

He further said that if Sidhu has some complaints with police, then he should stop taking the huge police protection he carries around. You have defamed the entire Punjab police by making such shameful comments, he said. He asked Sidhu to mind his language, and said that he strongly condemns the comment by Sidhu.

Dilsher Singh Chandel also recited a poem, asking Sidhu not to drown so much in the colour of power that he forgets the sacrifices of security forces. He said that police forces also have their honour and dignity, and it is important to protect the same.

According to Republic TV, Chandigarh Police have already filed a complaint against Sidhu for the comments.