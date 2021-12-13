On December 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated his dream project Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. On an auspicious day, PM Modi started his address to the nation by bowing down to Baba Vishwanath, Mata Annapurna and Baba Kaal Bhairav, the Kotwal of Kashi Vishwanath. He said, “I went to ask permission from Baba Kaalbhairav as he is Kotwal of the city. Without his permission, no one can enter the city.” On the day, he also asked every Indian to take three vows that were Swachchta (cleanliness), Srijan (innovation) and Atmanirbharta (self-sufficiency).

PM Modi praised the residents of Kashi and said without their support, the work of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor would not have been possible. He said, “My heart is filled with happiness. I would like to congratulate all of you on this auspicious day.” He added it is said in the scriptures, whoever enters Kashi, gets freed from all the worldly ties. “The blessings of Bhagwan Vishveshra fill enlighten the soul. Today, the divine aura of Kashi has a different feeling. Whenever there is an auspicious day, all the divine powers gather around Baba Vishwanath in Kashi. I can feel the presence of the divine powers in the city. It feels like the city is connected to the enlightened universe.”

अभी मैं बाबा के साथ साथ नगर कोतवाल कालभैरव जी के दर्शन करके भी आ रहा हूँ, देशवासियों के लिए उनका आशीर्वाद लेकर आ रहा हूँ।



काशी में कुछ भी खास हो, कुछ भी नया हो, उनसे पूछना आवश्यक है।



मैं काशी के कोतवाल के चरणों में भी प्रणाम करता हूँ: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 13, 2021

He further talked about the importance of Monday as the favourite day of Bhagwan Shiv. He said this date had created history. “It is our good fortune that we have become witness of such historical day. Today, Vishwanath Dham is filled with divine energy. Its glory has increased by several folds. Its significance has reached the sky.”

PM Modi talked about the temples that had been lost during the time. He said, “The temples that were hidden by the waves of time are being renovated. The devotees can now pray in those temples as well.” He further said, “Vishwanath Dham is not only a building, but it is a symbol of Sanatan Sanskriti, it is a symbol of our ancient soul, it is a symbol of our culture and mobility.”

He said when devotees come to Kashi, they would not only do Darshan at the temple, but they would experience the stature of our history, culture and future. They would experience how ancient history is showing the path to the future.

PM said Kashi is the place where Maa Ganga changes her direction to touch the feet of Bhagwan Shiva. Now Maa Ganga would be happier, and it would fill Kashi’s atmosphere with the blessings of Maa Ganga. He said, “Shiva is everyone’s. Ganga belongs to everyone. With time, it had become difficult to worship Baba Vishwanath and Maa Ganga. There was a scarcity of roads and space. It was difficult for the elder and divyangs. Now, they will do Darshan with ease.”

He added, “Before the construction of corridor began, the temple premises was around 3000 square feet. Now it spreads over five lakh square feet. Now, the premises can accommodate around 50,000 to 70,000 devotees without any problem at any given time.”

पहले यहाँ जो मंदिर क्षेत्र केवल तीन हजार वर्ग फीट में था, वो अब करीब 5 लाख वर्ग फीट का हो गया है।



अब मंदिर और मंदिर परिसर में 50 से 75 हजार श्रद्धालु आ सकते हैं।



यानि पहले माँ गंगा का दर्शन-स्नान, और वहाँ से सीधे विश्वनाथ धाम: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 13, 2021

I came with trust in the people of Kashi

He said, “When I came to Banaras, I came with trust in the people of Kashi more than myself. Today is not the day for bookkeeping. But people did not have trust in the people of Kashi. They would ask me how it would be possible? How could so much work be done? It would not be possible, they said. Some said many like Modi came and left. I was flabbergasted how anyone could think like this about the people of Kashi.”

काशी तो काशी है! काशी तो अविनाशी है।



काशी में एक ही सरकार है, जिनके हाथों में डमरू है, उनकी सरकार है।



जहां गंगा अपनी धारा बदलकर बहती हों, उस काशी को भला कौन रोक सकता है? – PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 13, 2021

He said it was more about politics. People had their own motives that led to blaming the people of Kashi. “But Kashi is Kashi. Kashi is indestructible. Kashi is ruled by the one who has Damru in his hand. No one can stop Kashi. It is said in Kashi Khand that no one can enter the city without Shiva’s blessing. Whatever is being done by him. This corridor has been possible only because of the blessings of Baba Vishwanath.”

हमारे कारीगर, हमारे सिविल इंजीनयरिंग से जुड़े लोग, प्रशासन के लोग, वो परिवार जिनके यहां घर थे सभी का मैं अभिनंदन करता हूं।



इन सबके साथ यूपी सरकार, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी का भी अभिनंदन करता हूं जिन्होंने काशी विश्वनाथ धाम परियोजना को पूरा करने के लिए दिन-रात एक कर दिया: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 13, 2021

“After Baba’s blessings, it was Baba’s Gana who made it possible. By Gana, I mean the people of Kashi. You all are a form of Bhagwan Shiva. Whenever Shiva wants to show his power, he makes you his forms.” He also mentioned the workers, civil engineers, people who gave up their properties and the UP government for the support they provided in the construction of the corridor.

Kashi was destroyed by many

He mentioned that Many barbarians destroyed Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He said, “Aurangzeb came with the aim to destroy the place. He tried to convert people using the sword. But the soil of this country is different from others. When Aurangzeb comes, Shivaji also takes birth on this land. Look at the history. The history of barbarians is shrinking, and Kashi is moving forward.”

आतातायियों ने इस नगरी पर आक्रमण किए, इसे ध्वस्त करने के प्रयास किए!



औरंगजेब के अत्याचार, उसके आतंक का इतिहास साक्षी है।



जिसने सभ्यता को तलवार के बल पर बदलने की कोशिश की,



जिसने संस्कृति को कट्टरता से कुचलने की कोशिश की!



लेकिन इस देश की मिट्टी बाकी दुनिया से कुछ अलग है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 13, 2021

Kashi and its links to saints, freedom fighters and visionaries

PM said Kashi has a glorious history. Goswami Tulsidas wrote Ramcharitra Manas in Kashi. Kabirdas was from Kashi. It has links to Buddhism and Jainism. Sant Ravidas, Swami Vivekananda, Madan Mohan Malviya, Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Chandra Shekhar Azad and many others have links to the city.

The reconstruction of Kashi Dham

PM said, “The role of Mata Ahilyabai Holkar in the reconstruction of the temple is noteworthy. Maharaja Ranjit Singh sent 23 man (920 KG) of gold to the temple.” He said after Mata Ahilyabai Holkar, the expansion of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham had happened now.

The three vows

On the day, PM asked the people of the nation to take three vows.

The first vow was about Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. He said cleanliness brings discipline to life. It is the way of living. Without cleanliness, the country cannot progress. He emphasized that more efforts should be made to ensure the country gets cleaner.

The second vow was for innovation. He said after centuries of slavery, we have forgotten about our potential. He said, “If so many start-ups can begin during Covid times, the youth of the country can do anything.” He asked the people of the country to keep innovating using innovative methods.

The third vow was to work for Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. He said the country needs to push more for Atmanirbhar Abhiyan. Self-sufficiency is important for progress. He added, “We have to work while keeping India of 100 years in the future in mind.” He asked everyone to promote local and go ‘Vocal for Local’.