Questioned over the stalemate in parliament over the Lakhimpur issue, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted a journalist asking him whether he works for the government. In a snippet being widely shared on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the media outside the Parliament, asked a journalist in the loop “kya aap sarkar ke liye kaam karte hain?” (do you work for the government).

The Gandhi scion poses the question to the journalist when the latter asks him why the opposition has been disrupting the Parliament proceedings.

He is also heard telling the journalist that the onus to keep the house on order, lies on the government and not on the opposition parties.

Speaking further about the ruckus created by the leaders of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi was heard blaming the Government for not allowing the Opposition to raise issues in the house.

RAHUL GANDHI: MoS TENI MUST QUIT

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm amid loud Opposition protests demanding the removal of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ and a discussion on Uttar Pradesh’s special investigation team (SIT) report on the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Rajya Sabha has been adjourned following a protest by the Opposition over the suspension of 12 MPs.