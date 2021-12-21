Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, unleashed a scathing attack on the opposition while speaking at the ‘Destination Uttar Pradesh’ conclave organised by the Times of India in the state’s capital city, Lucknow on Monday, December 20. Using the recent PM Modi’s endorsement saying: “UP + Yogi, bahut hai upyogi (Yogi is essential for UP)”, Yogi Adityanath jeered at the opposition saying that by the time his opponent ‘friends’ get up from their slumber he is done touring several districts in his state.

He slammed the opposition saying that those who are averse to development in the state find his work ‘unupyogi’ (useless). Those who foster riots find his government’s ‘zero-tolerance policy actions against criminals and mafia ‘unupyogi’. When bulldozer is run over mafia gangs and illegal encroachments, these ‘unupyogis’ who patronise such people, feel the pain. Those who have always cheated the poor and vulnerable and used them as mere vote banks will obviously find Uttar Pradesh’s leap in ease of living ranking ‘unupyogi’.

“Jo log UP ki vikas yatra ko unupyogi batate hain…unko UP ki janata pehle hi unupyogi bata chuki hain” (The people who consider UP’s ambitious plans towards development ‘unupyogi’, the citizens of the state have already repudiated them as ‘unupyogi’), stated the UP CM Yogi Adityanath adding that the state government is working with three objectives, that are nationalism, good governance and development.

‘Hum ghar ke andar aur bahar dono jagah ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ kehte hain, tika lagate hain: Yogi Adityanath

Taking a further dig at the hypocrisy of the opposition surrounding caste/religion issues, Yogi Adityanath said that, “We are not among those who wear tika in the house but remove it when they step out of their respective houses to engage in a particular kind of theatrics. We do not put up a facade. We are the same people inside and outside our houses”, said Yogi.

He added: “Yadi hum ghar ke andar ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ kehte hain toh hum chauhrahe par bhi shaan see ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ kehte hain…koi sankoch nahi rehta hain… kyon ki hum maante hain rashtriyata hi desh ki aatma hain.” (If we chant ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ in our houses we have no qualms doing the same on the streets…as we believe Nationalism is the soul of India and its citizens).

‘Pehle bijli aati nahi thi ab jaati nahi hain’: Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at the previous Samajwadi Party Govt

Speaking about the upcoming airports and metros in the state under the BJP regime, Yogi said until 2017 these were only “electoral issues”. In reality, the previous govt did not believe in development. Earlier, people believed that the border of Uttar Pradesh begins where potholes appear on the roadways and darkness descends on the streets as evening approaches. “Pehle bijli aati nahi thi ab jaati nahi hain” (earlier electricity never came now it never goes), Yogi Adityanath added as he proudly spoke about the glistening new blacktop expressways that are coming up, crisscrossing the entire state under his leadership.

He added that both the previous government and his present government have renamed several towns in the state but there is a stark difference. While the previous govt changed the names to suit their political leanings, his government has restored the original identity of the places which were renamed when Indians were taken as slaves by the Mughals. We renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya, said Yogi.

‘Endangered Gangetic dolphins are returning to their habitats’, Yogi praises Govt’s effort to clean holy Ganga

Talking about how the BJP government has worked tirelessly to clean the Ganga and rejuvenate it, Yogi said he spoke to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials, who use the Ganga to regularly practice disaster relief technics. They said that earlier they use to get blisters on their entire face and body on spending only one week practising in river Ganga. This showed that the Ganga was so contaminated that bathing in it was also not an option, leave alone consuming its water. Today, the NDRF team said that we bathe in it for months, nothing happens. There has been an evident change, confirmed by the NDRF team, said Yogi, adding that the endangered Gangetic dolphins are returning to their habitats which symbolises that the cleanliness of the holy river has increased drastically.

Yogi hails PM Modi for integrating faith and compassion

Hailing PM Modi for his compassion and humanity, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that people can see the difference with their own eyes. Here is a Prime Minister who showered flower petals on workers who constructed the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Contrary to this, there was a time when the hands of the artisans who built the monument were severed.

“Didn’t this happen? Please try and remember. If I name someone today, tomorrow, it will be used against me. Some people will blow it out of proportion to castigate me”, said Yogi drawing a comparison between the old and today’s new India under the governance of PM Modi. He is integrating faith and compassion…this is the new India”, asserted the Uttar Pradesh CM at the ‘Destination Uttar Pradesh’ conclave organised by The Times of India.