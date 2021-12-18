'UP+Yogi = Upyogi', PM Modi hails Yogi Adityanath ahead of polls

On Saturday (December 18), Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and announced that the latter was essential for the development of the State. He made the remarks while laying the foundation stone of the 594-kilometre Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

“Today when bulldozer is run over mafia gangs and illegal encroachments, the ones, patrionising such people, feel the pain. This is why the public is now saying – UP + Yogi, bahut hai upyogi (Yogi is essential for UP),” PM Modi was heard as saying. He also took potshots at Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and other rivals for stalling modern infrastructure projects.

PM Modi pointed out how large projects were operational only on paper and how public money was diverted to fill the coffers under previous regimes. “Today, work is being done on such projects so that money of the people can be saved. So that your money remains in your pocket,” he added.

The Indian Prime Minister pointed out how Opposition parties worked only for vote bank politics. He lamented how they have raised objections to the Clean Ganga campaign, the foundation of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. PM Modi added how several political parties created aspersions about the indigenous Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.

During his address, PM Modi informed the people that the construction of the Ganga Expressway will open the doors of progress for Uttar Pradesh. He stated that the 6-lane expressway (which is expandable to 8 lanes) will also create opportunities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the local youth population and the farmers of the region.

“I congratulate everyone in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Paebareli, Pratapgarh & Prayagraj. Over ₹36,000 crore will be spent on this approx 600-km long expressway. Ganga Expressway will bring new industries in this region…That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure,” PM Modi emphasised.