Monday, December 13, 2021
HomeNews ReportsYogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for realising Mahatma Gandhi's dream of the Kashi Vishwanath...
FeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister lauded the efforts of PM Modi to make Yoga, Kumbh Mela and propagation of Sanatan Dharma global phenomenons

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: Details
Yogi Adityanath speaking at the inauguration of Kashi Viswanath corridor
188

On Monday (December 13), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending the 1000-year-long-wait of realising the dream of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Addressing the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “When Maa Ganga came to this place, it is said that she was struck in Manikarnika in Kashi. Today, she has been set free by the great son of Bharat Mata aka Narendra Modi. This is also the Holy land of Kashi which has elected Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister. People, who have Faith in Indian culture, and traditions are thanking the PM from the bottom of their heart for ending the 1000-year-long wait.”

“Kashi is the land of Vishwanath. For 1000 years, this Holy land has been the subject of devastation, and it was witnessed all throughout India…Between 1777-1780, the Maharani of Indore Ahliyabai Holkar had made a generous contribution to the restoration of Kashi Dham. Similarly, Maharaja Ranjit Singh has also contributed to the cause. Even the Maharani of Gwalior had donated for Kashi Dham. But it was finally completed under the leadership of PM Modi,” he emphasised.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister lauded the efforts of PM Modi to make Yoga, Kumbh Mela and propagation of Sanatan Dharma – a global phenomenon. “I welcome PM Modi on behalf of everyone. Today, Baba Vishwanath’s Dham is being inaugurated in a new form,” he added. Yogi Adityanth informed how Mamata Gandhi lamented about the filth and congestion in Varanasi when he came to visit the city.

“Many did politics in the name of Mahatma Gandhi but none could turn his dream into reality. We are seeing Gandhiji’s vision of Kashi Dham for the first time,” he concluded. The 800 crore project connects the iconic temple of Lord Vishwanath to the ghats of the river Ganga. Over 40 ancient temples, which were rediscovered, were repaired and restored. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

India’s shift to ‘Majoritarianism’: Deal with it

Nupur J Sharma -
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was inaugurated today with pomp and show and the usual suspects are crying 'Majoritarianism'
News Reports

Painkillers, not drunk: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia clarifies over viral video where he fumbled on air

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that had gone viral last week, Chaurasia was fumbling live on air while hosting a show on the tragic helicopter crash in which CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of armed forces lost their lives

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, asks everyone to take three vows Swachchta, Srijan and Atmanirbharta

‘Chu*iya means stupid’: Sanjay Raut after being booked for making objectionable remarks against women BJP workers

Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor

‘They are not proud of their PMs, we are’: Kerala HC on plea seeking removal of PM Modi’s pic from vaccine certificate

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,510FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com