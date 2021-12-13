On Monday (December 13), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending the 1000-year-long-wait of realising the dream of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Addressing the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “When Maa Ganga came to this place, it is said that she was struck in Manikarnika in Kashi. Today, she has been set free by the great son of Bharat Mata aka Narendra Modi. This is also the Holy land of Kashi which has elected Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister. People, who have Faith in Indian culture, and traditions are thanking the PM from the bottom of their heart for ending the 1000-year-long wait.”

“Kashi is the land of Vishwanath. For 1000 years, this Holy land has been the subject of devastation, and it was witnessed all throughout India…Between 1777-1780, the Maharani of Indore Ahliyabai Holkar had made a generous contribution to the restoration of Kashi Dham. Similarly, Maharaja Ranjit Singh has also contributed to the cause. Even the Maharani of Gwalior had donated for Kashi Dham. But it was finally completed under the leadership of PM Modi,” he emphasised.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister lauded the efforts of PM Modi to make Yoga, Kumbh Mela and propagation of Sanatan Dharma – a global phenomenon. “I welcome PM Modi on behalf of everyone. Today, Baba Vishwanath’s Dham is being inaugurated in a new form,” he added. Yogi Adityanth informed how Mamata Gandhi lamented about the filth and congestion in Varanasi when he came to visit the city.

“Many did politics in the name of Mahatma Gandhi but none could turn his dream into reality. We are seeing Gandhiji’s vision of Kashi Dham for the first time,” he concluded. The 800 crore project connects the iconic temple of Lord Vishwanath to the ghats of the river Ganga. Over 40 ancient temples, which were rediscovered, were repaired and restored. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.