The Pune City Police has been successful in tracking down a 4-year-old boy after a week-long search operation in the city. Swarnav Chavan aka Duggu was abducted from the Balewadi area on the morning of January 11 while he was on his way to a daycare centre.

Last week, social media platforms were abuzz with a missing notice of Swarnav Satish Chavan (4 yrs) being kidnapped near the Balewadi Police station. It was told that Swarnav was on his way to his daycare centre with his 12-year-old cousin. CCTV footage was found of a man carrying Swarnav on his two-wheeler. His parents Dr Satish and Prachi Chavan had lodged a complaint about his search in the Chatushrungi Police Station.

Pune Police charted out a week-long search operation within the city. Many task forces were created for the search of Swarnav. It is being reported that over 300 policemen were involved in his search and special confidentiality was maintained throughout.

Today, the search team was successful in locating Swarnav at Punawale near Wakad. According to Punekar News, The boy was dropped by the kidnapper with a local labourer near a Private institution today. The labourer was asked to look after the boy until the kidnapper came back. Eventually, the kidnapper never returned and Swaranv started crying. After finding a mobile phone number in his bag, the labourer dialled Dr Chavan (Swarnav’s father) who then contacted the police. The Police team reached the spot and handed over Swarnav to his parents.

Swarnav’s Father, Dr Satish Chavan had earlier shared appeals on social media seeking any information regarding his missing child. Social organizations, Whatsapp groups, influencers and Politicians were keeping an eye on the case by sharing SOS calls of Swarnav’s missing note on social media. Today, Siddharth Shirole, BJP MLA from Pune had shared the news of the successful tracking of Swaranav by Police on Twitter.

A big applause to @PuneCityPolice ..a team of close to 300 police personnel were able to track down Swarnav and locate him at Punawale, near Wakad Today.

Details of the case will be shared by @PuneCityPolice soon. https://t.co/i0mliT8ApD — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) January 19, 2022

The Police Police has informed that Swarnav who was kidnapped from Balewade High Street has been found today and appears to be in good health.

बालेवाडी हाय स्ट्रीटवरून अपहरण झालेला लहान मुलगा सापडला आहे. त्यांची तब्येत चांगली आहे.



The little boy kidnapped from Balewadi High Street has been found. He is in good health. #Pune — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 19, 2022

The investigation to trace the kidnapper is on and the Police has refused to reveal any further details.