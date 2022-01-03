On Friday (31st December 2021) morning, miscreants hung beef packets on the doors of 3 Hindu temples and a house. in Bangladesh. The incident took place in Gendukuri village in Hatibandha Upazila in the Lalmonirhat district of Bangladesh.

As per reports, polythene bags containing raw beef were hung on the doors of 3 temples, namely, Gendukuri Kuthipara Kali Mandir, Gendukuri Camp Para Sri Sri Radha Govinda Mandir, and Gendukuri Battala Kali Mandir. Miscreants had also placed a packet of raw beef on the door of one Monindranath Barman, a Hindu. When the incident came to light, the Hindus in the region filed 4 complaints with the Hatibandha police.

They also protested against the act of desecration at the Sri Sri Radha Govinda temple. The aggrieved Hindus had vowed to continue their protests until the culprits are arrested. The police have reportedly assured the Hindu community of prompt action. “All involved will be brought to book,” remarked police (Hatibandha) in-charge Ershadul Alam.

While speaking about the matter, Hatibandha Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad president Dilip Kuma Singh informed that big packets were hung on the doors of 3 temples and one house. He said, “Police have assured us that the culprits will be arrested.” Singh announced that the act of desecration could be connected to the Local union Parishad polls that were held on December 26 last year.

Durga Puja Pandal attacks in Bangladesh

In the wee hours of October 13, 2021, radical Islamists had entered the Nanuar Dighir Par Durga Mandir in Cumilla district and placed a copy of the Quran on the feet of the idol of Lord Hanuman. According to Shibu Prasad Dutta, the general secretary of Cumilla Mahanagar Puja Udjapon Committee, someone carried out the mischief in the morning when the guard was asleep.

“The miscreants took some pictures of this and ran away. Within a few hours, using Facebook, the propaganda spread like wildfire with the provocative pictures,” confirmed a district official. The foundation for orchestrating a Hindu pogrom was perfectly laid – The insult of the ‘Holy Book’, the punishment for which is death.

While blaming the Hindu community for the desecration of the Quran, Islamists vandalised the Durga Puja pandal and the idols of the deities kept at the Nanuar Dighir Par Durga Mandir in Cumilla. According to Dipan Mitra, the Islamic extremists also attacked the Nrisingh Dev and Dashavuja Kali temples. He added that the mob also destroyed the Rishipara temple, Rajeswari Kali temple, besides 14 other temples and Durga pandals in the district.

On October 15 last year, Islamists had attacked the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in the Noakhali district of Bangladesh. In a tweet, the official handle of ISKCON wrote, “ISKCON temple & devotees were violently attacked today by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage & the condition of a devotee remains critical. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus & bring the perpetrators to justice.”