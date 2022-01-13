Bihar Congress shares manipulated media of UP Deputy CM Maurya

On January 12, Bihar Congress’s official handle shared a manipulated video of Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya. The video was edited in such a way that it appeared Maurya said, “Does the country knows while PM Modi is in power, farmers, country or the people of the country cannot be benefitted.”

Screenshot of manipulated media shared by Bihar Congress. Source: Twitter

The 19-second edited video had made rounds on social media platforms in February 2021 as well. Fact-checking website Fact Hunt had published a detailed analysis of the video when it went viral in February last year. The video was then shared by many verified users on Twitter and Facebook. According to Jantantra TV, in the original video, BJP leader Maurya was saying in Hindi “Kya desh jaanta hai PM Modi ke rehte hue na kisano ka ahit ho sakta hai, na desh ka ahit ho sakta hai aur na desh wasiyon ka ahit ho sakta hai. (Does the country know that till PM Modi is there, there cannot be disadvantage to farmers? Neither the country or the countrymen will be at a disadvantage)”

In the edited video, the person or group who manipulated the video cleverly “ahit” to “hit”, making it sound like Maurya was speaking against PM Modi. An FIR was registered in this case by Advocate Gaurav Dwivedi under IT Act.

Netizens demand action against Bihar Congress handle

Netizens have demanded action Bihar Congress’s handle. BJP Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua tagged UP Police and said, “Official Congress handle is spreading edited video of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Ji.” He also tagged Twitter alerting them about the manipulated media.

Twitter user Ankur Singh also tagged UP Police and alerted them about the edited video being circulated.

Verdict

The video of UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya shared by Bihar Congress is manipulated.