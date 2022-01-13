Bihar Congress shares manipulated media of UP Deputy CM Maurya

On January 12, Bihar Congress’s official handle shared a manipulated video of Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya. The video was edited in such a way that it appeared Maurya said, “Does the country knows while PM Modi is in power, farmers, country or the people of the country cannot be benefitted.”
The 19-second edited video had made rounds on social media platforms in February 2021 as well. Fact-checking website Fact Hunt had published a detailed analysis of the video when it went viral in February last year. The video was then shared by many verified users on Twitter and Facebook. According to Jantantra TV, in the original video, BJP leader Maurya was saying in Hindi “Kya desh jaanta hai PM Modi ke rehte hue na kisano ka ahit ho sakta hai, na desh ka ahit ho sakta hai aur na desh wasiyon ka ahit ho sakta hai. (Does the country know that till PM Modi is there, there cannot be disadvantage to farmers? Neither the country or the countrymen will be at a disadvantage)”
फर्जी वीडियो- डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य का वीडियो एडिट कर, सोशल मीडिया पर किया वायरल।@narendramodi @PMOIndia @kpmaurya1 #JTv pic.twitter.com/nOW8CkZPxS— Jantantra Tv (@JantantraTv) February 4, 2021
In the edited video, the person or group who manipulated the video cleverly “ahit” to “hit”, making it sound like Maurya was speaking against PM Modi. An FIR was registered in this case by Advocate Gaurav Dwivedi under IT Act.
Netizens demand action against Bihar Congress handle
Netizens have demanded action Bihar Congress’s handle. BJP Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua tagged UP Police and said, “Official Congress handle is spreading edited video of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Ji.” He also tagged Twitter alerting them about the manipulated media.
. @UPPViralCheck @Uppolice @InfoUPFactCheck— Suresh Nakhua ( सुरेश नाखुआ )🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) January 12, 2022
Official Congress handle is spreading edited video of UP Deputy CM @kpmaurya1 ji
Link- https://t.co/7V5q9guAe4
Cc @Twitter @TwitterIndia This is manipulated media. https://t.co/tZN4joAb7v pic.twitter.com/lWE0cnNgRE
Twitter user Ankur Singh also tagged UP Police and alerted them about the edited video being circulated.
Hello @UPPViralCheck @Uppolice official Congress handle is spreading edited video of UP Deputy CM @kpmaurya1.— Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 12, 2022
Link- https://t.co/d7OvEnzLqF pic.twitter.com/6jMSQHSXHX
Verdict
The video of UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya shared by Bihar Congress is manipulated.