On Saturday, January 8, a case of rape of a minor Madarsa student has come to the fore from the Sitamarhi district in the Mithila region of Bihar. A report by TV9 Hindi suggests that the cleric Maulvi Tabrez raped and impregnated the minor girl, who came to study at his Madarsa. He also recorded the act and started blackmailing her with the video. The cleric reportedly used the video to further rape her on several occasions until she became pregnant.

He threatened to make the video viral if the minor told anybody in her family about his wrongdoing. However, when the minor realised she was pregnant, she narrated her ordeal to her family members who then approached the ladies police station in the district with a complaint against the cleric. The girl is said to be 5 months pregnant now.

Based on the complaint, the police have started investigating the case.

Madarsa cleric in Patna, Bihar attempts to rape 10-year-old, flees after being caught

In a similar incident reported from Patna, a cleric attempted to rape a minor girl studying in a Madarsa falling under the limits of Maner police station in Patna, Bihar. As per a report by Hindi daily, Dainik Bhaskar, when the police came to arrest him on the basis of a complaint submitted by the victim’s parents, the cleric named Maulana Shahbaz Raza left the Madarsa and escaped.

According to the report, the cleric started misbehaving with the 10-year-old, who was a student of the madarsa. Despite the girl’s persistent complaints, the maulvi use to keep touching her inappropriately. Enraged by the constant harassment, the young girl alerted her family member who in turn lodged a complaint against the cleric with the police. The girl’s mother met with Danapur ASP Syed Imran Masood to discuss the situation and gave him all the details, who, in turn, directed the Maner station in charge to register an FIR in this matter without delay.

The officer in charge of the Maner police station Rajiv Ranjan stepped up his efforts against the accused Maulana by immediately filing an FIR and launching an investigation in this matter.

The officer confirmed that an FIR has been filed in Maner police station under the POSCO Act against the madrasa’s Imam Shahbaz Raza for assaulting a child girl based on the girl’s confession. He added that the police are conducting raids on a daily basis and putting in possible efforts to apprehend the Maulvi as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of resentment and fury directed at the clerics in the neighbourhood, with residents requesting that he be severely punished in order to set an example for other Maulanas in the area.

Several cases of clerics being involved in similar crimes

On October 10, a case of rape of a madarsa student came to light in district Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Reports suggest that the cleric of the madarsa lured the student on the pretext of marriage. Later, when she got pregnant, he got the abortion done.

Similarly, in July 2021, Nileshwar Police, district Kasaragod, Kerala, had arrested a 50-year-old madarsa teacher for repeatedly raping and sexually abusing his 16-year-old daughter for two years. He was also accused of getting his daughter raped by other men.