Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala: Madarsa teacher arrested for raping minor daughter for two years with 6 other...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Madarsa teacher arrested for raping minor daughter for two years with 6 other men, was on bail from earlier POCSO charges

the accused madarsa teacher is a repeat sexual offender and was accused of sexually assaulting four minor boys in 2017. Though cases were registered against him under the POCSO Act, he had received bail as the legal proceedings in the cases were delayed.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
A madarsa teacher in Kerala has been arrested for raping his own daughter along with 6 other men
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Kalinga TV)
5

In a shocking incident in Kasaragod district of Kerala, a 16-year-old minor girl was brutally gang-raped by seven people, including her own father, who is a teacher at a local madarsa.

According to the reports, the Nileshwaram police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man, a madarsa teacher, for sexually abusing his 16-year-old daughter repeatedly over the past two years. Six other people have also been charged under the POCSO Act for sexually abusing the girl. 

Three of them, 19-year-old Riyas, 20-year-old Ijaz and 20-year-old Mohammed Ali, have already been arrested by the police.

The incident was reported after the maternal uncle of the victim lodged a complaint at the Nileshwaram police station. The victim in her statement accused her father of molesting and raping her for over three years.

Victim was made to undergo abortion

PR Manoj, the investigating officer said the girl was impregnated and underwent an illegal abortion two months ago. The senior police added that the doctor who performed the abortion is also under investigation as he failed to report the crime.

Reportedly, the police are probing whether the victim’s mother was aware of the incident but did not to reach out to the police.

“There may be more accused persons. We have only completed our preliminary investigation,” said officer Manoj.

The relatives of the victim stood by her and encouraged her to approach the police against her father and other abusers. The Child Welfare Committee will now be responsible for the girl. The house will be declared unsafe for children and she would be provided with counselling and support.

Madrasa teacher was a repeat offender

According to the police, the accused Madarsa teacher was a repeat sexual offender and was accused of sexually assaulting four minor boys in 2017. Though four cases were registered against him under the POCSO Act, he had received bail as the legal proceedings dragged on in court.

The accused belongs to Sulliya in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and has another wife and five children there. He came to Kasaragod to teach in the madarsa. The police officials said he was sacked from a madarsa earlier after he was accused of rape.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsKerala Madarsa rape, Kerala father rape, Kerala crime

Trending now

Specials

20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi’s family hoped against hope that their son would return home this Rakshabandhan, but he never would

आशीष नौटियाल -
20-year-old Dilbar Negi's old parents, who hailed from in a small town, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, are still waiting for their son to return home.
Read more
Editor's picks

Chetan Bhagat accuses Vidhu Vinod Chopra of bullying him to an extent where he contemplated suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Bhagat, writer, and Anupama Chopra, film critic got into an ugly spat on Tuesday on Twitter where Bhagat alleged that Chopra's husband, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bullied him so much that he contemplated suicide.
Read more

Sharjeel Imam tests coronavirus positive, may delay police’s exercise to bring him back to Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam will be kept in Guwahati till he recovers from coronavirus.

Dear liberal media, please promise to be respectful no matter how Covaxin trial goes

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As India begins human trials of coronavirus, the liberal media needs to learn its lessons from its own conduct on how to be respectful, should we not succeed at first go.

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

OpIndia Explains K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.

NCW urges NCPCR to look into the rape and murder of BJP leader’s minor sister in Dinajpur, WB

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While family claimed that the minor was raped, WB police said that there was no rape and the girl died due to poisioning

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
Editor's picks

Chetan Bhagat accuses Vidhu Vinod Chopra of bullying him to an extent where he contemplated suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Bhagat, writer, and Anupama Chopra, film critic got into an ugly spat on Tuesday on Twitter where Bhagat alleged that Chopra's husband, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bullied him so much that he contemplated suicide.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kerala: Madarsa teacher arrested for raping minor daughter for two years with 6 other men, was on bail from earlier POCSO charges

OpIndia Staff -
The Nileshwaram police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man, a madarsa teacher, for sexually abusing his 16-year-old daughter repeatedly over the past two years.
Read more
Specials

20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi’s family hoped against hope that their son would return home this Rakshabandhan, but he never would

आशीष नौटियाल -
20-year-old Dilbar Negi's old parents, who hailed from in a small town, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, are still waiting for their son to return home.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fallout: Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled amidst raging COVID-19 outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has decided that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Shri Amarnath Yatra.
Read more
Entertainment

‘If I can, any Indian can win’: Chetan Bhagat takes on the elitist ecosystem, calls out the snobbery of critics

OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Bhagat made the elitist ecosystem run for their money in a series of tweets exposing their hypocrisy.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court initiates suo moto contempt of court proceedings against ‘PIL Activist’ Prashant Bhushan and Twitter India

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court has initiated suo moto contempt of court proceedings against 'PIL activist' Prashant Bhushan and Twitter India.
Read more
Crime

Chopragaj murder: WB police arrest deceased victim’s kin after family of accused Feroze Ali pins blame of his murder on girl’s family

OpIndia Staff -
BJP alleged that the death of the accused in the Chopragaj rape and murder case is an attempt to cover up girl's death
Read more
News Reports

Kandahar: 14 Taliban terrorists neutralised, Pakistan ID cards recovered from them

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the deputy leader of the Taliban Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that despite the peace negotiations to repeal the conflict in Afghanistan, the militant group will continue to move further on the path of jihad and will strengthen its military power.
Read more
News Reports

NCP’s Majeed Memon miffed with alliance partner, says Uddhav Thackeray should not attend Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut has claimed that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will definitely attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

NIA tells Bombay HC ‘Urban Naxal’ Varavara Rao attempting to take undue advantage of Coronavirus to get bail

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has accused 'Urban Naxal' Varavara Rao of attempting to take undue advantage of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Entertainment

Movie critic Rajeev Masand who wrote ‘blind items’ against Sushant Rajput called by Mumbai police for questioning

OpIndia Staff -
Reprehension on Bollywood's 'powerful and influentials' got many movie critics like Rajeev Masand to defame Sushant
Read more

Connect with us

237,065FansLike
412,614FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com