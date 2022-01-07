Friday, January 7, 2022
Maharashtra: BJP leader Jiten Gajaria booked for allegedly posting objectionable posts against Rashmi Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

In one of the tweets posted by Jiten Gajaria, the BJP SM member had referred to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray as Maharastra’s Rabri Devi, following which he was detained and interrogated by Mumbai Police over his posts.

Rashmi Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray(L), Jiten Gajaria(R)
A day after Mumbai Police detained and interrogated BJP leader Jiten Gajaria over tweets posted by him, a case has been registered with Pune Police against him for allegedly posting objectionable posts against Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

According to reports, the case against Gajaria was filed at Pune Cyber Cell for his posts against Maha Vika Aghadi members. While a report carried by ANI said Pune Police is on its way to Mumbai to arrest Gajaria but a Pune-based journalist tweeted that Pune Police had reached Gajaria’s residence in Mumbai to arrest him but he was not found there.

BJP Mumbai’s social media in-charge and secretary Pratik Karpe took to Twitter to insinuate that Pune Police’s team had raided Jiten Gajaria’s house at 1 am in the morning.

Jiten Gajaria detained and interrogated by Mumbai Police over tweet comparing Rashmi Thackeray with Rabri Devi

The case pertains to tweets posted by Jiten Gajaria on January 4, following which he was detained and interrogated by the Mumbai Police on Thursday this week. Talking to OpIndia, Pratik Karpe said that a team of three officers of the Maharashtra police reached Jiten Gajaria’s office in the morning at around 10 am on January 5. They were not carrying any legal notice or warrant against Jiten Gajaria, yet they picked him up from his office and brought him to the cyber police station, BKC in Mumbai where he was put through the wringer for over three hours.

The arbitrary action being taken against the BJP leader by the Maharashtra police, and now by the Pune Police, was for two Tweets Gajaria had posted on January 4. In his first Tweet, Gajaria had referred to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray as Maharastra’s Rabri Devi.

In his second Tweet, he quipped at Rashmi Thackeray and Ajit Pawat by invoking the latter’s crass 2013 urine remark that had ridiculed the hunger strike by a drought-affected farmer in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar had then said: “From where will we give him water? Should we urinate in dams?”

Gajaria had joked in Marathi, thereby indirectly referring to Ajit Pawar’s insensitive remark. His Tweet roughly translated to: “If Rashmi is running the government, am I the Deputy CM just to urinate? – @AjitPawarSpeaks to @OfficeofUT.

 

