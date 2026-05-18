Recently, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s courtroom remarks about jobless youth, lawyers, journalists and RTI activists triggered debate on social media platforms. Following mixed reactions, including criticism, CJI clarified that he was not talking about professionals but about those who pose as professionals but have bogus degrees. On the sidelines of his remarks, a new “satirical” political outfit named Cockroach Janta Party has appeared on social media with a functioning website.

Source: CJP

The so-called party has been launched by Abhijeet Dipke, a self-styled political commentator who has served as part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) social media machinery. Several media reports from the past have either a member or a team lead in AAP’s social media machinery.

In a social media post, Dipke claimed “The cockroaches have awakened!” as if it is some sort of youth uprising which in itself should raise alarms as both Congress and AAP have tried to invoke Gen Z-led protests in India against the central government just like in neighbouring countries like Nepal. The website of the so-called party says it is “a political party for the people the system forgot to count” and describes itself as the “voice of the lazy and unemployed”. It further says, “They tried to step on us. We came back.”

Source: X

At first glance, Cockroach Janta Party may resemble just another meme page sparked by online outrage. However, examining the founder’s political connections, media coverage, and the party’s manifesto reveals that the satire functions as a pointed extension of persistent anti-BJP, anti-institution, and conspiratorial rhetoric often used by opposition circles.

CJP uses the CJI controversy to launch political satire

The immediate trigger for the CJP was the controversy around the CJI’s remarks in court. He had reportedly referred to certain “jobless” youth entering professions like law, journalism and activism as “cockroaches” and “parasites” attacking the system. After the backlash, he issued a clarification saying he had been misquoted and he was referring to those who entered the profession using bogus degrees.

Dipke used the controversy to launch the satirical political party CJP. The website says the party exists for young people who are called “lazy, chronically online, and most recently, cockroaches”. Its membership criteria include being “unemployed”, “lazy”, “chronically online” and able to “rant professionally”.

Source: CJP

The online stunt also received attention from opposition leaders. TMC MP Kirti Azad jokingly asked what the qualifications were to join the Cockroach Janta Party, to which the CJP handle replied that winning the 1983 World Cup was good enough.

Source: X

TMC leader Mahua Moitra also joined the banter, saying that she too would like to join the CJP, apart from being a “card carrying member of the Anti National Party”.

The tone of CJP is deliberately comic, but the targets are very political.

Manifesto targets judiciary, Election Commission, media and big business

The manifesto of CJP says that if it comes to power, no CJI would be given a Rajya Sabha seat as a post-retirement reward. It also says that if any “legit vote” is deleted, the Chief Election Commissioner should be arrested under UAPA and claimed that taking away voting rights is “no less than terrorism”. It is clearly in line with the propaganda opposition parties including Congress and AAP, have spread in the past few months while targeting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Source: CJP

The manifesto further demands 50% reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of Parliament and 50% reservation for women in all Cabinet positions. This is a direct attack on the scheduled delimitation exercise under the Central Government.

It also calls for cancellation of licences of media houses owned by Ambani and Adani and investigation into the bank accounts of “Godi media anchors”. Again, this is an attack on the BJP government at the Centre by claiming that channels owned by Ambani and Adani are the government’s mouthpieces.

Another demand says that any MLA or MP who defects should be barred from contesting elections and holding public office for 20 years.

Beneath its comedic surface, the platform systematically advances opposition stances—targeting the judiciary, Election Commission, corporate interests, media, and political defectors, thus disguising partisan messaging as satire.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipke is not an apolitical, random social media user who suddenly entered public debate after the CJI controversy. He is directly linked to the Aam Aadmi Party’s election and social media campaigns.

During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, one media report described him as a 23-year-old from Pune who was behind AAP’s social media transformation. The report said AAP was using catchy one-liners, parody videos, short clips and memes to promote Arvind Kejriwal and attack the BJP and Congress.

Dipke was quoted explaining how political messaging had to be simplified for millennials and first-time voters through memes and videos. The report also stated that he reported to AAP IT media head Ankit Lal.

Another report on the Delhi election meme war identified Dipke as a media studies graduate from Pune who was behind several AAP memes. These memes used Bollywood scenes, edited images and pop culture references to project Kejriwal positively and target political opponents.

Dipke and AAP’s election war room

Dipke’s connection with AAP was also mentioned in reports about the party’s war room. In one such report, he was identified as in charge of national social media coordination for AAP.

The report said AAP’s social media wing was working across war rooms and preparing responses to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally. Dipke was quoted as saying that the hashtag #DelhiWithKejriwal was meant to project Kejriwal as “apna banda” and “hamaara aadmi”.

He also claimed that AAP was focusing heavily on WhatsApp and Facebook and had moderators tracking BJP, Congress and other political handles to counter what the party called “fake news”.

In another report on AAP’s 2020 campaign strategy, Dipke was described as being at the forefront of the party’s meme and parody offensive, which used films, advertisements and social media trends to push “Brand Kejriwal”.

Farmers’ protest and anti-Modi messaging

Dipke’s past social media activity also shows a clear political line. During the tractor rally chaos in Delhi, when police used tear gas and lathi charge after protesters broke barricades, Dipke shared videos and photos of the police action and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now-deleted post of Dipke from farmer protests. (Source: WayBackMachine/X)

He wrote, “Modi’s police welcoming farmers in Delhi. Modi cannot be trusted. Shame on you @narendramodi #HistoricTractorMarch.”

This was not neutral commentary. It was political messaging against the Modi government during a volatile protest where several violent incidents were reported.

Election claims and voter deletion narrative

Dipke has also pushed claims around the credibility of election outcomes. In one post, he argued that doubts over election results were rising because the BJP’s popularity had allegedly declined after 2024, but the party continued to win elections. He claimed this would not have been possible without deleting voters across states.

This narrative now appears inside the CJP manifesto, where “vote deletion” is compared to terrorism and the arrest of the CEC under UAPA is demanded. This should be considered as a direct political threat against the Election Commission by someone who is posing as a satirical character.

Therefore, the CJP is not merely mocking one remark made by the CJI. It is also amplifying election-related conspiracy claims that have already been pushed by Dipke and others in the opposition ecosystem.

CJP tries to tap student anger over NEET

The Cockroach Janta Party has also tried to insert itself into the debate around students and exam fraud. It says it stands with every student who has suffered due to exam fraud like NEET and CBSE. It also demands that CBSE scrap rechecking fees if the mistake was made by the board.

Source: X

This too follows a familiar template. Student anger is being used as a political tool. It must be remembered that Arvind Kejriwal was anyway instigating violence over NEET. Now, a person from the AAP social media ecosystem is trying to repackage student issues under a meme party branding.

A meme party with familiar politics

The Cockroach Janta Party is being sold as satire, but its politics are not difficult to identify. Its founder has been linked to AAP’s social media team and Kejriwal-centred election campaigns. Its manifesto attacks the judiciary, Election Commission, media, corporate houses and opposition targets in language familiar to the anti-BJP ecosystem.

The party may use jokes, memes and “chronically online” humour, but behind the branding lies a familiar political project, one that uses outrage, misinformation and online mobilisation to create the impression of an organic youth uprising.

In reality, the “Cockroach Janta Party” looks less like a spontaneous movement of unemployed youth and more like another digital experiment by an AAP-linked social media operative.