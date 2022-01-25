Controversy has erupted in Kerala after the Pinrayi Vijayan-led state government in Kerala decided to bring an ordinance to amend the Lokayukta Act. The amendment ascertains power to the government to accept or reject the investigation report produced by the anti-corruption body. The opposition, including Congress and BJP, have criticised the government for ‘diluting’ the powers of the Lokayukta body.

The move came after the state cabinet recommended to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to issue an ordinance to amend Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999. The meeting was attended by CM Pinarayi Vijayan online from the United States where he is undergoing treatment. The amendment which is signed by the cabinet aims at giving powers to a ‘competent authority’ to either accept or reject the verdict of the Lokayukta after being given an opportunity to be heard.

As proposed, after the Lok Ayukta officer arrives at a conclusion in a case, the competent authority which will include either the Governor, The Chief Minister or the ruling government will have powers to accept or reject the verdict. The move thus snatches away the absolute powers of the Lokayukta while dealing with anti-corruption cases.

While the ordinance was passed during the last virtual cabinet meeting, there was no reference to it in the cabinet brief issued by the government. Critics have suggested that the Lokayukta now only has the powers to make recommendations or send reports to the government. The opposition including the Congress party has urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan not to sign the ordinance in this connection.

Former Opposition leader and Congress Politician Ramesh Chennithala who had complained to the Lokayukta against minister R Bindu regarding the Kannur University controversy, has questioned the government’s urgency to dilute powers of the Lokayukta system. He said, “CPI(M) has been always demanding to strengthen the Lokpal system to fight against corruption. However, the party politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to clip the wing of the anti-corruption body. The government’s move to rob the powers of the Lokayukta is unprecedented.”

The move came a month after several cases are pending before the Lokayukta against the Higher Education Minister R Bindu over her illegal interference in the re-appointing Gopinath Ravindran as the vice-chancellor of Kannur University.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijayan is himself accused of undirected distribution of financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) and cases are pending before the Lokayukta to probe the matter. Also during LDF’s last regime, higher education minister K T Jaleel has to step down after Kerala Lokayukta found him guilty in an illegal appointment of his relative at the state minorities development corporation.

State BJP Chief K Surendran has lashed out at the government alleging that the cabinet has taken the step the curtail the powers of Lokayukta considering some of the biggest corruption scandals against their ministers. He claimed that the Lokayukta department was seriously considering the allegations against Vijayan of anomalies in the distribution of CMDRF. “The move is the latest example of the Left government trying to take control of all constitutional institutions,” Surendran added.