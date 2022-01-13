Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has announced 125 candidates of the party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. On 13th January 2022, Priyanka Gandhi addressed a press conference where she released the list. In the first list, 40 per cent of the candidates are women. Announcing the names of women, Priyanka Gandhi said that all these women are strugglers. Congress has also given a ticket to Asha Devi, the mother of Unnao rape victim.

In the first list of 125 candidates for UP polls, 50 candidates are women, including Asha Singh, mother of the Unnao rape victim. From Shahjahanpur, we have fielded Asha worker Poonam Pandey who led an agitation for a raise in honorarium: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pic.twitter.com/x9WrFsqzvb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2022

Congress General Secretary announced the list in an online press conference

In an attempt to lead the other competitors in the UP state assembly elections of 2022, the congress party on Thursday has announced the names of the candidates for 125 seats in the state. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi announced the names in an online press conference. In the press conference, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Out of the list of 125 candidates, 50 are women. We have tried that there should be candidates who are struggling and initiating new politics in the entire state. It is our effort that through them we will be able to give a new direction to the politics of UP.”

40 percent women candidates

Notably, the Congress party has fielded 40 per cent of women candidates in the first list of 125 candidates including Asha Devi, mother of Unnao rape victim. Priyanka Gandhi said, “There are some women journalists on this list. One is an actress and the rest are struggling women, who have struggled for many years while in Congress. Today there is a dictatorial government in UP. Our effort is to bring the issues to the center.”

Congress releases first list of candidates for #UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/fgDYWhIjEe — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) January 13, 2022

About leaders leaving the party

On the question of leaders leaving Congress, Priyanka Gandhi said, “It happens in every election. Some people come, some people go. Some get scared. Our struggle requires courage. It hurts when someone leaves.”

The elections to be conducted in seven phases

Voting for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will begin in seven phases from February 10. Voting will be held in UP in seven phases on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 of February, and March 3 and 7. While the counting of votes will take place on March 10. The Election Commission has not allowed any political rallies and roadshows till January 15 for the assembly elections in UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand because of Corona.