Delhi Police have said that they have recovered key evidence in the Bulli Bai case from the main accused after his arrest from Assam. Niraj Bishnoi, identified as the main accused in the case, was arrested from Jorhat in Assam by a Delhi police team on Thursday morning and is being shifted to Delhi.

The team that arrested Bishnoi in collaboration with Assam police was led by DCP (special cell) KPS Malhotra from the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Ops (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police.

Issuing a statement, Malhotra said that the IFSO has worked out the Bulli Bai case by arresting Niraj Bishnoi from Jorhat in Assam. He said that Niraj Bishnoi is that character who had created the Bulli Bai app on GitHub, and also had created the Twitter handle @bullibai_.

Malhotra said that while Bishnoi had forwarded the app to others for its propagation, he is the creator and the mastermind behind the app, and the evidence of the same have been recovered from his phone and laptop. The DCP further added that all the profiles uploaded by him also have been recovered from his laptop.

KPS Malhotra informed that Bishnoi is being taken to Delhi, after which he will be presented before the court for police custody. The police will conduct further investigation and forensic tests after this, he informed.

Reportedly, 21 year old Niraj Bishnoi is a resident of Jorhat and is a second-year B.Tech student from Vellore Institute of Technology in Bhopal.

Bishnoi is the fourth person arrested in the case, after three arrests by Mumba Police. The first to be arrested was Vishal Kumar Jha, an engineering student from Bengaluru. After that, 19-year-old Shweta Singh was arrested from Uttarakhand. On Wednesday, third suspect Mayank Rawal was arrested, again from Uttarakhand.

However, now as per Delhi people, those arrested by Mumbai police are only guilty of spreading the app, and may not be behind its creation.

The Bulli Bai app had appeared on GitHub on January 1, which had targeted Muslim women on social media. The app used a script that automatically picked a Muslim woman’s profile on Twitter, created an image using the profile picture of the targeted woman, and added the line ‘Your Bulli Bai of the day is @<Twitterhandle>’. The script also posted the same on the user’s Twitter handle, adding the same text to tweet, and tagging the target woman’s Twitter account.

The Twitter handle of the Bulli Bai had claimed to be members of the Khalsa Sikh Force, and it had several pro Khalistani messages. However, it has been revealed that the people behind the app may not be Khalistani supporters.

Although the app shared the image of the women without authorisation, it didn’t mention any ‘deal’ like most media reports are claiming. It only shared images of women referring to the same as ‘Bulli Bai of the Day’.

More importantly, there was no auction of women on the app, as the media is claiming to overhype the case. The app only shared photos of Muslim women on social media, it didn’t offer any ‘deal’, and certainly such an app can’t ‘auction’ women just by using their photographs available online.