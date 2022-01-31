The Lilong Police in Manipur arrested three Muslim youth, namely Abdul Rashid, Nazbul Hussain and Mohammad Arif Khan for slaughtering a cow. They were arrested and booked under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 after social media websites were awash with videos of a cow being slaughtered on the BJP flag by a group of youth.

As per reports, the youth slaughtered a cow on a BJP flag after a candidate whom they were allegedly supporting was denied a BJP ticket.

The video of the gruesome slaughtering of a cow had gone viral on the Internet. In the 29-second video, a group of youth, presumably Muslims and around 10 in number, was seen slitting the throat of the bovine on a BJP flag. The mob also abused the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh and the President of BJP Manipur Unit, Adhikarimayum Sarda Devi.

#Manipur: Muzlims slaughtered a #cow keeping on #BJP flag. The goons also abused Chief Minister @NBirenSingh and @BJP4Manipur president A Sarda Devi.



It is also alleged that the video of the incident that had gone viral on social media sought to promote discord and feelings of enmity between members of different cast and communities. The officials of Lilong Police under Imphal West district confirmed the incident which they believed had the potential of disturbing the law and order in the region and disrupting the communal harmony between different religious groups.

Responding to the incident, the Lilong Police registered a Suo-moto case under FIR no 10(01)2022 Lilong PS, under sections 153A, 429, 504 IPC and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, against three individuals Md. Abdul Rashid (28), s/o (L) Md Abdul Rahim of Lilong Chabok Ipham; Nazbul Hussain (38), s/o (L) Akbar of Lilong Tolenkhun and Md. Arif Khan (31), s/o Md. Yakub Ali of Lilong Heinou Makhong.