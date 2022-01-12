Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Twitter account compromised, briefly changes name to that of Elon Musk

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Twitter account was briefly compromised where the person in charge of account briefly changed the name of the account to Elon Musk.

MIB account compromised

The MIB account also sent fan messages to billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

MIB Account hacked, tweets to Elon Musk

The MIB account sent ‘GREATT JOB!!’ and other such tweets addressed to Elon Musk.

However, within minutes, the MIB account was restored. The ministry took to Twitter to inform users that the account has been restored.

The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers. — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 12, 2022

No information regarding the breach has been given.

In December last year, PM Modi’s account was hacked to tweet pro Bitcoin tweet. Prior to that, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates were also targeted.