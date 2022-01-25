Pakistani senior journalist Marvi Sirmed described Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as a “coward” while decoding his cryptic speech during his public engagement programme “Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap Kay Saath.”

Speaking during a television program the journalist opined that Khan has always played it safe in every field, including cricket. “Imran Khan is a coward man. If you see his journey including his career in cricket. He is not a brave man as a person…he plays safe always,” she said during the TV show, citing examples of the Taliban regime.

Rebuking the Pakistan PM for hedging his bets, Marvi Sirmed further said, that Imran Khan never condemned the Taliban when they were killing our children, and when urged to do so, he answered, “Am I a fool, they would kill me as well.”

“He (Imran Khan) did not condemn Hafiz Saeed… he said that if Salman Taseer (former Punjab province governor) got killed, why should I say anything to them (Taliban)… he is a Coward man. So we cant expect from him that he alone stood in front of any powerful establishment,” the Pakistani journalist added citing the case of the Pakistani wanted terrorist who is the co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief of Jama’at-ud-Da’wah.

“Throughout his speech, Khan looked very nervous and stressed. He felt sidelined and felt that he is losing his grip (on the Pakistan government) and some power is trying to throw him away… but he (Khan) can’t say it directly,” she said referring to his speech during the public interaction programme ‘Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap Kay Saath’.

Reham Khan, ex-wife of Imran Khan lambasts him after attack on her car

It may be recalled that earlier in the month, Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan had also slammed her former husband and Pakistan’s PM saying that Pakistan had become a land of ‘cowards, thugs and the greedy’ under Imran Khan’s rule. The statement came on January 3, after Reham Khan took to Twitter to reveal that her vehicle was fired at and held at gunpoint while she was coming back from her nephew’s wedding. She had attacked her ex-husband and questioned if the incident was a projection of his ‘New Pakistan’ rhetoric.

In a follow-up tweet, she said the government of Pakistan should be held accountable for whatever happened, and she was ready to take a bullet for her homeland.

Reham Khan is a journalist of British-Pakistani origin. She was briefly married to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. She married him in January 2015 in a low-key ceremony and filed for divorce in October, just after ten months of marriage. In the autobiography she released in 2018, Reham had levelled sexual harassment accusations against Imran Khan.

This isn’t the first time Reham Khan has criticised Imran Khan. She has in the past called him ‘fake’ and a ‘hypocrite who would do anything to get power’. In 2019, she called Khan a closet bigot and claimed he regularly made derogatory comments on Hindus.