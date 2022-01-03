‘Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy’, says Reham Khan as her vehicle gets fired at, held at gunpoint

On January 3, Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan said in a tweet that her vehicle was fired at and held at gunpoint while she was coming back from her nephew’s wedding. She attacked her ex-husband and questioned if the incident was a projection of his ‘New Pakistan’ rhetoric.

Reham said, “On the way back from my nephew’s marriage, my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles. My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!!” The tweet was posted on the intervening night of January 2 and January 3.

In a follow-up tweet, she said the government of Pakistan should be held accountable for whatever happened, and she was ready to take a bullet for her homeland. She said, “I choose to live & die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it was a cowardly targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the main highway of the twin cities…this so-called government should be held accountable for it! For my homeland, I can take a bullet!”

I choose to live & die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it was a cowardly targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the main highway of the twin cities…this so called government should be held accountable for it! For my homeland I can take a bullet! https://t.co/d3J5mj8xVc — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) January 2, 2022

While waiting for a copy of FIR at Shams Colony Police Station, Islamabad, she said, “It’s 9 am. My PS & team has not had a minute of sleep & the FIR still has not been registered in Shams Colony Police Station Islamabad. The investigation is ongoing. Waiting for a copy of the FIR.”

Later, in a tweet, she said she did not fear death or injury but was outraged and concerned about what her team had to go through.

Allah Malik but I am feeling guilty about those close to me having to go through this. My staff loves me more than family & for them to take these risks & go through personal sacrifice is too disturbing. A lovely family celebration marred by this awful incident. https://t.co/aPDxnCwurk — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) January 3, 2022

Who is Reham Khan

Reham Khan is a journalist of British-Pakistani origin. She was briefly married to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. She married him in January 2015 in a low-key ceremony and filed for divorce in October, just after ten months of marriage. In the autobiography she released in 2018, Reham made some allegations against Imran Khan.

As per reports, there are instances of rampant sexual coercion and use of sexual favours within the ranks of PTI, including some directly related to Imran Khan. His former wife, Reham Khan has called out Imran Khan on multiple occasions and called him ‘fake’ and a ‘hypocrite who would do anything to get power’. In 2019, she called Khan a closet bigot and claimed he regularly made derogatory comments on Hindus.