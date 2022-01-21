Dr Marri Channa Reddy (MCR) HRD Institute Hyderabad, an institute headed by the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao has launched a special foundation course for All India Services and Central Civil Services officers. The institute had invited American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan, the founding editor of the left-wing propaganda portal The Wire who wanted the US to put sanctions against India as one of its guest lecturers. Soon after outrage erupted, there were speculations that the session had been cancelled.

Taking to Twitter, Ajit Dutta, Columnist and co-founder of Pondy Lit Fest, had questioned Siddharth Varadarajan quoting a tweet where TheWire’s founder was seen gloating when netizens were outraging about him being invited to “train officers”. Dutta asked Varadarajan if he spoke to soon and that he heard that the sessions had been cancelled by the Telangana institute.

In response, Siddharth Varadarajan confirmed that the session had been cancelled.

A visibly embarrassed Varadarajan, who was gloating and mocking “bhakts” outraging about the invite extended to him, had a Twitter meltdown.

In his response to Ajit Dutta, Varadarajan tried to hide his embarrassment by saying that his session was cancelled, but the “bhakts” could still not get a Sarkari body to stop extending an invite to him.

Varadarajan said, “Of course it was but you miss the point. This govt has the power to cancel but could not prevent a sarkari body from inviting someone their bureaucrat students were keen to hear. That’s the point. Bad people don’t win by telling everyone how bad they are. They actually lose”.

Interestingly, Siddharth Varadarajan missed the point himself. Ajit Dutta pointed out that earlier, Varadarajan had said that the “Bhakts” were suddenly realising that the universe does not dance to their tunes. However, the event was cancelled and therefore, his gloating was proven futile.

Scoring another self goal, Varadarajan claimed that even though the event was cancelled, ‘bhakts’ could not dictate the preferences of students.

Another activist who goes by the handle @BeffitingFacts pointed out that it was the fresher students who had flagged the event where Siddharth Varadarajan was invited and therefore, he can’t really say that getting his event cancelled does not mean that the students do not want to hear him.

It is notable here that The Wire’s founder Siddharth Varadarajan is a habitual fake news peddler and is often found sharing misinformation and toxic biased views against India.

Recently, sharing an interview by Gregory Stanton, president of ‘Genocide Watch’, to Karan Thapar for The Wire, the founding editor of the leftist propaganda website had openly asked the US to place sanctions on India. ‘US Congress Must Pass Resolution Warning India Against Genocide, Biden Must Tell Modi Ties Will Suffer’, Siddharth Varadarajan had Tweeted.

Siddharth Varadarajan, fake news and his previous run-ins with the Uttar Pradesh government

In April last year, The Wire Founder-Editor had mischievously latched on to the same fake news that the ‘Logical Indians’ handle had apologised for just a day ago, in his attempt to malign the Kumbh Mela. Interestingly, even after The Logical Indian apologised for spreading fake news, Siddharth Varadarajan took to Twitter to spread the same fake news and even demand that other media houses join in.

In January 2021, a complaint was registered in Uttar Pradesh against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for publishing and circulating false propaganda with intent to cause violence after he had tweeted an article void of any facts pertaining to the death of a rioter during the tractor rally.

The complaint was registered against Varadarajan under Section 153B and 505 of the IPC in Rampur police station for trying to instigate the crowd by peddling false information about the death of a rioter named Navreet Singh, who had died during the tractor rally after his tractor turtled.

In fact, after the FIR was filed against Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news in a bid to shield the Tablighi Jamaat, several ‘liberals’ had come out to cry Freedom of Expression and even threatened the Yogi Adityanath government with USA pressure to ensure that the case against Varadarajan was withdrawn.

In April 2020, two FIRs had been registered against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Varadarajan, in a bid to whitewash the deeds of Tablighi Jamaat, had wrongly attributed a fake quote to the UP CM.

Mrityunjay Kumar, the media advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, had informed that despite the warning from the state government, Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised for the same. Therefore, an FIR had been registered against him.