On February 16, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma called for changing names of the places that are contrary to our culture, tradition and civilisation. In a tweet, he said, “There is much in a name. The name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilisation. We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community.”

THERE’S MUCH IN A NAME



Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilisation.



We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2022

While speaking at a Bhumi Pujan ceremony of a medical college in Kalaphar, Guwahati, on Tuesday, CM Sarma had announced that the Assam government would change the names of places and villages that were not in sync with the culture and tradition of the state. He said, “there are some places which people of the locality do not wish to take the name. There are places that are named out of malice in some communities. This has to change.”

Talking about Kalapahar in Guwahati, he said, “this name has to be removed, I have urged the local MLA to consult with the people and suggest a suitable name.” Kalapahar was named after the tyrant Muslim General of Bengal Sultanate Kalapahad. He was responsible for the attack on the famous Shaktipeeth Kamakhya temple. During his speech, CM Sarma also announced a web portal where people would be able to apply for a change of name of places that are “not in consonance with our culture and tradition and have to be changed.”

Glad that Guwahati shall have its 2nd medical college – MMCH. Performed bhumi pujan for both Kalapahar & MMCH campuses today. The Rs 998.30 cr project will be spread 62 bighas.



Hon Min Sri @keshab_mahanta, MP Smt @oja_queen & MLA Sri @ramendranarayn were present. pic.twitter.com/KK06f17PbZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 14, 2022

CM announced the medical college would be named Pragjyotishpur Medical College to honour the glorious past of Assam. The new medical college would have 480 beds, 46 ICUs, seven high tech Operation Theatres, and other facilities, along with accommodation facilities for 450 students and 100 interns.

The college will provide admission to 100 MBBS students annually. The MMCH campus will have 100 ICUs, diagnostic facilities, 11 Operation Theatres, a dialysis unit and 800 beds.