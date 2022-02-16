Wednesday, February 16, 2022
HomeNews Reports'There is much in a name': Assam CM calls for changing names of places...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

‘There is much in a name’: Assam CM calls for changing names of places that are contrary to local culture, tradition and civilisation

Talking about Kalapahar in Guwahati, he said, "this name has to be removed, I have urged the local MLA to consult with the people and suggest a suitable name." Kalapahar was named after the Muslim General of Bengal Sultanate Kalapahad. He was responsible for the attack on the famous Shaktipeeth Kamakhya temple.

OpIndia Staff
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM Assam, said his government will change names of places contrary to our tradition, culture and civilisation (image: Northeast Now)
40

On February 16, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma called for changing names of the places that are contrary to our culture, tradition and civilisation. In a tweet, he said, “There is much in a name. The name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilisation. We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community.”

While speaking at a Bhumi Pujan ceremony of a medical college in Kalaphar, Guwahati, on Tuesday, CM Sarma had announced that the Assam government would change the names of places and villages that were not in sync with the culture and tradition of the state. He said, “there are some places which people of the locality do not wish to take the name. There are places that are named out of malice in some communities. This has to change.”

Talking about Kalapahar in Guwahati, he said, “this name has to be removed, I have urged the local MLA to consult with the people and suggest a suitable name.” Kalapahar was named after the tyrant Muslim General of Bengal Sultanate Kalapahad. He was responsible for the attack on the famous Shaktipeeth Kamakhya temple. During his speech, CM Sarma also announced a web portal where people would be able to apply for a change of name of places that are “not in consonance with our culture and tradition and have to be changed.”

CM announced the medical college would be named Pragjyotishpur Medical College to honour the glorious past of Assam. The new medical college would have 480 beds, 46 ICUs, seven high tech Operation Theatres, and other facilities, along with accommodation facilities for 450 students and 100 interns.

The college will provide admission to 100 MBBS students annually. The MMCH campus will have 100 ICUs, diagnostic facilities, 11 Operation Theatres, a dialysis unit and 800 beds.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAssam CM HBS, Assam name change, Kalapahar name change
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,111FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com