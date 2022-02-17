Republic Day riots accused Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend says ‘I am dead inside’, was with him in car when he was killed in road accident

Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu who was accused in the 26 January riots of 2021 died in a road accident on February 15 on a highway near Delhi. His girlfriend Reena Rai who was with him while the accident happened, was saved because of airbags. A day after the actor died, Reena took on Instagram to write an emotional note to Sidhu, who left her all of a sudden.

On Wednesday, While sharing her pictures with Deep Sidhu, Reena wrote on Instagram, “I’m broken, I’m dead inside. Please come back to your soulmate, which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime.” According to Reena’s post, she was in the hospital while writing the heartfelt note to Deep Sidhu on Ithe social media platform.

Reena was also seen posting two stories dedicated to her late boyfriend, in one of which she was seen sobbing while holding Deep Sidhu’s jacket.

stories posted by Reena Rai on Instagram

According to India Today, the couple had been together for over two years from now. Reena, who is also an actor was travelling with Sidhu from Delhi to Bathinda on February 15. She was saved in the accident had narrated the incident to the Police. Apparently, she was sleeping in the car when the accident took place. After calling some friends, she managed to take Deep Sidhu to a hospital, but he was declared dead.

It is believed that the couple was returning from Delhi on February 15, after spending Valentine’s Day together – the pictures of which were shared by Reena on Instagram.