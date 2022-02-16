The Sonipat police have recovered a liquor bottle from the damaged car of deceased actor and singer Deep Sidhu who was one of the accused in the 2021 Republic Day riots. Deep Sidhu had died in a road accident on KMP (Kundli-Manesar) Highway near Delhi on 15th February 2022.

Deep Sidhu was driving the vehicle when this accident took place. With him in his car was his girlfriend Reena Rai. Both were going from Delhi to Bathinda. Reena Rai survived the accident because of the airbags. The accident took place near Kharkhoda toll at around 9:30 PM when Deep Sidhu’s Scorpio car hit a 22-tired truck from behind. The impact was so lethal that the Scorpio car was badly mangled.

Reportedly, Reena Rai has told the police that she had come from the USA to India on 13th January 2022. Deep Sidhu had stayed with her in the Oberoi hotel of Gurugram. She has informed that both of them had left Gurugram at around 7:30 PM. They later took the KMP highway on which the accident took place. The truck was not stationary as some initial reports in the media had said. The truck and the car both were moving in the same direction when the car rammed into the truck from the rear side. The front part of the vehicle was badly damaged. The truck dragged the car ahead for 20 to 30 meters. Reena Rai was sleeping at the time of the accident. She woke up with the accident’s impact.

She then called some friends of her. Meanwhile, an ambulance had also reached the accident spot. Deep Sidhu was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors immediately. Reena Rai, though survived, has some injuries. She is being treated and is currently stable. The police have recovered a half-filled liquor bottle from the damaged car but it is not yet clear if it was a case of drink and drive. Whether Deep Sidhu was drunk will be known only after the post mortem report is available. An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday morning, after which the body was handed over to the family for last rites.

The police are also searching for the driver of the truck as the reason for this accident is not clearly known yet. A case has been registered against the owner and the unidentified driver of the truck involved in the accident.

However, the police are considering it as a case of accident due to reckless driving. Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma said, “We are again investigating the scene of the accident. We also found a half-filled bottle of liquor from Deep Sidhu’s car. It looks like a case of reckless driving.”

It may be noted that Deep Sidhu had spent Valentine’s Day with Reena Rai a day before the tragic accident. Reena Rai had shared a picture of herself with Deep Sidhu on social media, where both had posed for a selfie on a mirror before heading out for Valentine’s Day celebrations. Deep Sidhu and Reena Rai had been together for a couple of years, and regularly posts photographs of them together on their social media accounts.