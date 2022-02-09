Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Updated:

‘Education is secondary, hijab is the first priority’: Muslim girls in Karnataka college

The Karnataka government has shut schools and colleges for 3 days after the hijab/burqa row turned ugly and resulted in stone-pelting incidents.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim Girls
Muslim girls claim hijab is their priority, education is secondary (screenshot from TN video)
4

The hijab-donning Muslim girl students from Karnataka consider the Hijab as their first priority and education as secondary. The revelation came when some of the girl students were talking to a reporter of Times Now on February 8. The reporter was covering the protests from both sides.

When he approached a group of girls wearing a Hijab and asked them their views on the statement made by the Hindu students that they would continue to protest by wearing saffron scarves, one of the Muslim girls said, “They can wear the saffron scarf. We do not have a problem with that. We respect their religion. They should respect us.”

The reporter further questioned if Karnataka High Court ruled against Hijab in educational institutes, one of the girls replied, “This [Hijab] is our first priority. Education is secondary. This is our first priority.” They said the High Court had to allow them to wear Hijab as “High Court cannot go against the constitution.”

The Karnataka Burqa Row

The Burqa row in Karnataka has turned into a major controversy. The ‘left-liberals’, ironically, and the Islamic fundamentalists have been supporting and instigating the Muslim girls that are adamant about attending colleges and schools in burqas in violation of established rules on uniform dress code. The college authorities in Udupi had made clear that students will have to follow the uniform dress codes and hijabs won’t be allowed inside the campus.

Amidst the ongoing controversy in Karnataka, the educational institutes have been shut down for three days. The Karnataka High Court is hearing the petition filed by a Muslim student seeking the right to wear hijab/burqa in college. Meanwhile, the state education ministry has said they would not change their stand against Hijab in schools and colleges. If the High Court give directions in the matter, they will act accordingly.

 

