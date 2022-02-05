BJP leader Prathap Simha, the firebrand Member of Parliament from Mysuru Lok Sabha, has aggressively defended the Karnataka government’s diktat to enforce uniform regulations in the state, which has now snowballed into a Hijab controversy.

The uniform regulations in educational institutions have now taken a dangerous turn in Karnataka after a few Muslim students refused to follow the guidelines and insisted that they would be wearing Hijab inside educational institutions. In response, Hindu students have also started wearing the Saffron shawls prompting the authorities to ban both outfits. However, the Muslim students have brazened it out to protest against the authorities outside, risking the future of several other students studying in the school.

Responding to the ongoing controversy, the Mysuru MP said that if students from other communities come to the educational institutions to secure jobs, the Muslim students want to go to college for the sake of the Hijab.

Attacking these sections of students, Pratap Simha said, “You can wear whatever you want, be it Hijab or Burqa or Pyjama or Topi, you can go to madrasa and study there. The education system runs on rules and regulations, be it Private or Public educational institutions. One has to adhere to the rules of uniform. If you want to follow your own rules, then there is a madrasa”.

The Mysuru MP further added, “If you still insist on practising Sharia, we have already given you a separate country in 1947, you could have left the country then itself. If you want to stay here, you got to follow the rules and regulations of this country. The country was separated on religious lines; two out of three regions were given to a single community. You could have gone to those countries then. So why did you stay here?”

Lambasting the secular liberals and Islamists for questioning Hindus over the issue of celebrating Saraswati Pooja and other Hindu festivals in educational institutions, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha asserted that present-day India is not a colony of Britishers, it is Bharat.

“The fundamental idea of Bharat is the Hindu Dharma,” he asserted, asking, “Do Hindus travel to Mecca, Madina, Bethlehem to practise Hindu customs and traditions?” asked Pratap Simha. He added that India represents Hindu values and traditions, and Islam and Christianity came from far lands seeking refuge hence they cannot question the culture and traditions of this land.

“Islam and Christianity are alien to this land. The Islamic invaders have tried to impose Islamic faith on us for over 700 years, however, we stood strong and remained loyal to our faith,” Pratap Simha said in strong words.

“You destroyed the great civilisations like Iran, Iraq, Greeks and the Romans, but you could not touch the Hindu civilisation. You have come here as refugees to this land, you do not have any right to question the Hindu faith. The Constitution has only come in the 1950s, which gives you the same rights as Hindus, but you do not have the right to question the fundamental idea of Hindu being the culture of India. Go to madrasa if you cannot follow the rules and regulations,” he added.

Pratap Simha attacks Siddaramaiah, calls him “Sidda-Raheem-Aiah”

Pratap Simha also attacked former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his hypocrisy in the ongoing Hijab controversy. He said Siddaramaiah does politics for the sake of convenience and for the sake of power, Siddaramaiah might even change his name to “Sidda-Raheem-Aiah”.

The BJP MP asked people not to take Siddaramaih seriously as he speaks for the sake of power, who is willing to stoop to any low.

In reference to the Hijab controversy, Pratap Simha also noted that it was during Siddramaiah’s tenure in 2017-18 that the new regulation on uniforms was enforced.