A girl from Haryana, who is studying medicine in Ukraine, has reportedly refused to leave the war-torn country as she wants to take care of her landlord’s young kids.

A Facebook user named Savita Jakhar has penned an incredible story of a 17-year-old girl from Haryana who gave up her chance to get evacuated from Ukraine just to look after the three young kids of her landlord, who joined the Ukrainian forces to fight against advancing Russian troops.

According to a report by Tribune, the girl is identified as Neha, the daughter of an Indian Army soldier who lost his life a couple of years ago. Apparently, she got admitted to a medical college in Ukraine.

In her post, Savita said that Neha, one of her close friends’ daughters, is trapped in Kyiv amidst the ongoing conflict. She said that the girl did not find any space in the hostel as she went to study medicine in Ukraine. So she rented a room with a loving family with three children, Jakhar said in her post.

However, a day before yesterday, the father of children joined the army to fight the Russians, while the mother and her three children were sent to a bunker. The 17-year-old Haryana girl insisted that she travel with the family instead of returning to India.

“My friend tried hard to contact the embassy to get him out of there, but the girl does not want to come back, leaving those three children and their mother alone in such difficult times. Despite millions of efforts of mother, the girl is stubborn to stay there till the end of the war. I’m wondering what is encouraging that child to stand with that family in such difficult times?” wrote Savita in her post.

Speaking to The Tribune, Savita said that Neha’s family members and acquaintances are trying to persuade her to return to India, however, she has plainly and firmly refused to do so.

“We keep on hearing blasts outside, but we are fine so far,” she reportedly said to her family friend recently.

Savita, who belongs to Jhanswa village in the Jhajjar district of Haryana, is now a French national presently based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Operation Ganga: India evacuates 710 students from Ukraine

The Indian government successfully evacuated 710 Indian students from war-torn Ukraine through the Romanian border. Despite multiple advisories by the government to Indians to leave Ukraine in the lead-up to the full-scale invasion by Russia, about 18,000 students are still stranded in the Eastern European country.

As per reports, the first batch of 470 Indian students boarded a bus from the city of Chernivtsi to the Porubne-Siret border. Officials belonging to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) thereafter facilitated their travel from the Siret in Suceava County to the Romanian city of Bucharest for their onward journey to India.

The Government of India has launched “Operation Ganga” to bring back stranded students from Ukraine. The second flight from Bucharest has taken off for Delhi carrying 250 Indian nationals, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

The first evacuation flight of Air India, AIC 1944, touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Saturday night. The aircraft had taken off from the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest, Romania, brought home 219 passengers, mostly students from India.

The second flight from Bucharest has taken off for Delhi with 250 Indian nationals. According to the Minister of External Affairs, the second flight is expected to reach India on Sunday morning. A third flight carrying 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi, Dr Jaishankar added.