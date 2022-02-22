Leftists protest murder of 'Islamist' Anish Khan, TMC govt cracks down on them

On Tuesday (February 22), the West Bengal police carried out a lathi charge against members of left-wing student organisations after they took a protest rally in Kolkata against the alleged murder of ‘student leader’ Anish Khan. The deceased was a member of the Islamist outfit ‘Indian Secular Front (ISF)’ and had protested against Mamata Banerjee’s government for 130 days.

As per reports, a protest march was conducted by students of the Aliah University in Kolkata. During the demonstration, they formed a human chain at Park Circus 7-point crossing and then started moving in the direction of the former State Secretariat, Writers Buildings.

They later changed course and started marching on College street. The Kolkata police had set up barricades to prevent the students from moving forward. When the protestors tried to break through barricades, the police resorted to lathicharge to pacify the situation. Cops also detained a few people, who took part in the protests.

Students of Aliah University take out a protest rally demanding justice for #AnishKhan. pic.twitter.com/88RkbgUt6E — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) February 22, 2022

In a tweet, the left-wing All India Students Association (AISA) wrote, “Condemn the brutal lathicharge by WB Police on protestors of Mahakaran Abhiyan against the murder of Aliah University student #AnishKhan! Many students, including AISA activists Sayantan and Arpan, arrested! Release all protestors immediately! Shame on Mamata’s WB Police!”

Condemn the brutal lathicharge by WB Police on protestors of Mahakaran Abhiyan against the murder of Aliah University student #AnishKhan!



Many students, including AISA activists Sayantan and Arpan, arrested!



Release all protestors immediately!



Shame on Mamata’s WB Police! pic.twitter.com/z8hq5FcCS1 — AISA (@AISA_tweets) February 22, 2022

The State unit of AISA claimed that over 100s of students were arrested by the West Bengal police on the behest of the Trinamool Congress government.

Shame on TMC Government’s police for brutally assaulting activists participating in the rally organised by Aliah University students demanding justice for Anish Khan !



Hundreds of students have been arrested ! We demand immediate and unconditional release of all students! pic.twitter.com/UwlCm2jTKT — AISA West Bengal / আইসা পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (@aisawb) February 22, 2022

At Jadavpur University, a scuffle broke out between students of left-wing organisations and TMC supporters. “Tension at Jadavpur University as Left students protesting against Anish Khan death case accuse TMC supporters of beating them up. Rubbishing the allegation, TMC leader says JU students were giving provocative slogans but they are exercising restraint,” informed journalist Soumyajit Majumder.

Tension at Jadavpur University as Left students protesting against Anish Khan death case accuse TMC supporters of beating them up. Rubbishing the allegation, TMC leader says JU students were giving provocative slogans but they are exercising restraint. — Soumyajit Majumder (@SoumyajitWrites) February 22, 2022

Earlier, protests were also carried out by Islamist outfit, Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India. They demanded a probe in the involvement of police in the alleged murder of Anish Khan.

Protest demonstration at different places of West Bengal on the demand of justice for #AnishKhan @sioindia @siowb pic.twitter.com/9NzYB7ezuu — Sabir Ahmed (@SabirAh14336467) February 22, 2022

According to the family of the deceased student leader, Khan was allegedly killed on the night of February 18, 2022, by 4 uniformed police officers and civic volunteers. He was allegedly pushed off the 3rd floor of his own house in Amta in the Howrah district of West Bengal. He was a vocal critic of the Mamata Banerjee government.

“It was around 12:30 am that four persons came to our house and identified themselves as policemen from the Amta police station. One of them stood with me on the ground floor. He was carrying a firearm. The other three took my son upstairs. Moments later, I heard a huge thud and found that my son was lying in a pool of blood. As I raised the alarm, all the four persons fled,” said Salem Khan, Anish Khan’s father.