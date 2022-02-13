On Thursday (February 10), the Mayor of Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) Tahera Shaikh Rasheed announced that the ‘Urdu Ghar’ in the city will be named after Muskan Khan.

Khan is a student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya in Karnataka. She came to the limelight after yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ in a burqa while the camera strategically captured the ‘brave moment’.

Maharashtra: Urdu Ghar in Malegaon will be named after Muskan Khan, the student who became the face of Muslim girls’ protest against dress code rule in Karnataka, says Mayor Tahira Shaikh



“Even if there was a Hindu in her place, we would’ve done the same,” Shaikh says#HijabRow pic.twitter.com/DsPgzYJvnQ — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

While speaking about the matter, the Malegaon Mayor remarked, “When Asif Shaikh was an MLA (from the Nationalist Congress party), he had built the ‘Urdu Ghar.’ We now want that the building is named after the ‘braveheart’ Muskan Khan. We will put a proposal in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation about the same.”

“Khan has shown exemplary courage by standing up to extremists and has inspired other women to follow suit. She should be rewarded for standing up for our ‘right to wear Hijab.’ We want to reward her by renaming the Urdu Ghar,” she added.

Tahera shaikh Rasheed concluded, “Just like Maulana Madni (of JUH) who had announced ₹5 lacs to acknowledge her bravery, we also want to do the same by naming the Urdu Ghar after Muskan Khan.”

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind announces Rs.5 lakh reward, Burqa-clad girl also gets iPhone

On February 11, Maharashtra Congress MLA (Bandra) Zeeshan Siddique paid a visit to Khan’s residence in Mandya and handed her an iPhone and a smartwatch for her ‘courageous act’.The Congress MLA referred to the Hindu students as ‘zaalims’ (cruel) and claimed that wearing hijab is a constitutional right.

“One can wear clothes of her choice. You have problem with her hijab or with the fact that she is getting educated. There are crores of brothers behind Muskaan to protect her right of wearing hijab. I felt happy after meeting her family,” he said.

Earlier on February 9, Islamic outfit Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had stoked a controversy by announcing a cash reward of ₹5 lacs to Muskan Khan. In a tweet, the Deoband based Islamic organisation claimed that Bibi Muskan Khan had stood up amid heated protests for her constitutional and religious rights.

Who is Muskan Khan

A video of Bibi Muskan Khan had gone viral on February 8 after she was seen shouting “Allahu Akbar” at a group of students inside PES College in Mandya, Karnataka. The students, who were protesting against the Muslim students in Hijab and Burqa, was seen at the receiving end of Muskan Khan’s theatrics on Tuesday.

The Hindu students chanted “Jai Shree Ram” in response to Islamic slogans raised inside the PES college campus. Bibi Muskan Khan later claimed that “outsiders” troubled her and added that her classmates and authorities at the PES College in Mandya supported her.