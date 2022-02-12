Amidst the ongoing controversy over the refusal of permission to some female Muslim students to wear burqa in the classrooms of a Pre-University College (PUC) in Udupi in Karnataka, Islamists have been showering one Muskan Khan with gifts and rewards

Khan, who is a student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya in Karnataka, came to the limelight after yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ while wearing a burqa as camera strategically captured the ‘brave moment’. On Friday (February 11), Maharashtra Congress MLA (Bandra) Zeeshan Siddique paid a visit to her residence in Mandya and handed Khan an iPhone and a smartwatch for her ‘courageous act’.

While speaking about the matter, Siddique commented, “I came from so far to meet the girl from our community who showed exemplary courage. I am happy for her courageous act. Today whole of Karnataka, entire country is taking pride of her act. She has shown what is the real power of woman. After seeing her brave act, other women who are being pressurised, subjected to harassment and whoever is meted with injustice, they can also confront such acts.”

The Congress MLA referred to the Hindu students as ‘zaalims’ (cruel) and claimed that wearing hijab is a constitutional right. “One can wear clothes of her choice. You have problem with her hijab or with the fact that she is getting educated. There are crores of brothers behind Muskaan to protect her right of wearing hijab. I felt happy after meeting her family.”

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind announces Rs.5 lakh reward for Burqa-clad protesto

Earlier on Wednesday (February 9), Islamic outfit Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had stoked a controversy by announcing a cash reward of ₹5 lacs to Muskan Khan. In a tweet, the Deoband based Islamic organisation claimed that Bibi Muskan Khan had stood up amid heated protests for her constitutional and religious rights.

A video of Bibi Muskan Khan had gone viral on February 8 after she was seen shouting “Allahu Akbar” at a group of students inside PES College in Mandya, Karnataka. The students, who were protesting against the Muslim students in Hijab and Burqa, was seen at the receiving end of Muskan Khan’s theatrics on Tuesday.

The Hindu students chanted “Jai Shree Ram” in response to Islamic slogans raised inside the PES college campus. Bibi Muskan Khan later claimed that “outsiders” troubled her and added that her classmates and authorities at the PES College in Mandya supported her.