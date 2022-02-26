As the Congress party stares at another humiliating result in the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra blamed the voters for its fate in the state. Addressing an election rally in Amethi on Friday, she came down heavily on the voters of the area for the defeat of Rahul Gandhi in the last Lok Sabha elections.

She claimed that her brother lost from the family bastion because voters in Amethi vote with their eyes closed. “You are responsible for your situation. You are misled and then vote with your eyes closed,” she told the audience at the rally.

You (public) are responsible for your circumstances. You get astrayed & vote with your eyes closed. Your vote is a very big responsibilty, choose wisely as you may regret for the next 5 years. It's time for your development: Congress Gen Secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Amethi pic.twitter.com/U4rwwz3cAV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 25, 2022

Implying that the voters in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency are regretting their decision to vote for Smriti Irani instead of Rahul Gandhi, she warned the voters not to do the same. “Your vote is a very big responsibility. Choose wisely as you may regret for the next five years. It’s time for your development,” Priyanka Vadra said.

She also called the various welfare schemes of the central govt to distribute food and money to the farmers during the pandemic useless. She said that her party does not want that people become dependent on such schemes.

Calling for the defeat of current legislators, she said that leaders should not be regarded as gods, and if they don’t work, they should be voted out.

In her speech, Priyanka Vadra made the same allegations against the BJP government that Rahul Gandhi has been making for the last 8 years. She said that the govt is only working for big industrialists, and not working for the poor and the farmers.