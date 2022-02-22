Two separate FIRs were registered against Rajkot based lawyer Sohil Hussain Mor on allegations of hurting religious sentiments, assault and obstructing a policeman from discharging his duty. The incident took place on Sunday where he allegedly created a ruckus in evening at Shamaprasad Mukherji Nagar Awas near Munjka.

Mor had reportedly posted a derogatory comment on Chhatrapatai Shivaji Maharaj on the WhatsApp group of residential society. One of the members of the group, Jyoti Sodha, objected to the same and called Mor to express her displeasure. However, an angry Mor told Sodha, “Now this country has become Pakistan and you all should leave the country.”

In an audio recording shared by News18Gujarati, one can hear Mor tell one woman very angrily that such posts will come. “This has now become Pakistan, all are Muslims here, all Hindus should leave,” he said. When the woman asked him why he was saying so, he again angrily said, “That is what it is, leave now.”

One of the residents of the society while speaking to media said how the above statement was not given by some uneducated person but by an advocate by profession. “He has always been normal with us, but since past some time he has started using words of a typical extremist and had even changed his appearance. He even broke the photo frame of god and broke idol of Lord Ganesh,” an eyewitness said. She also said that he broke all the idols of Lord Ganesh in a toran (decorative piece hung on the doors). She also suggested that behind his extreme thoughts there could be a huge racket.

“The way Pakistan’s involvement came in Kishan Bharwad’s case… He said this society will be converted into Pakistan and all Hindus should go. For how long you’d keep me? I have bigger forces backing me,” the eyewitness said. As per the report, Mor, in his WhatsApp DP also posted an image that said ‘I support hijab’. On Sunday, a 26-year old Karnataka youth, Harsha, was killed after he posted a social media post against hijab.

Sodha then went to meet him personally and told him not to use provocative words. However, Mor then got angry and threatened to kill her with a knife.

He then created a ruckus and broke an idol of Lord Ganesh. Soon the police was informed. When police constable Ravat Dangar tried to settle the matter, Mor allegedly hurled abuses towards him and beat him up too.

Late on Sunday, Constable Dangar registered FIR against Mor under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested on Monday.