Tuesday, February 22, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Hindus should leave, this place will become Pakistan': Rajkot lawyer Sohil Hussain Mor threatens...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Hindus should leave, this place will become Pakistan’: Rajkot lawyer Sohil Hussain Mor threatens neighbours with knife on Shivaji jayanti

Sohil Hussain Mor also broke Ganesha idols and photo frames of gods and even assaulted a cop who tried to control the situation.

OpIndia Staff
Sohil Hussain Mor, advocate from Rajkot
89

Two separate FIRs were registered against Rajkot based lawyer Sohil Hussain Mor on allegations of hurting religious sentiments, assault and obstructing a policeman from discharging his duty. The incident took place on Sunday where he allegedly created a ruckus in evening at Shamaprasad Mukherji Nagar Awas near Munjka.

Mor had reportedly posted a derogatory comment on Chhatrapatai Shivaji Maharaj on the WhatsApp group of residential society. One of the members of the group, Jyoti Sodha, objected to the same and called Mor to express her displeasure. However, an angry Mor told Sodha, “Now this country has become Pakistan and you all should leave the country.”

In an audio recording shared by News18Gujarati, one can hear Mor tell one woman very angrily that such posts will come. “This has now become Pakistan, all are Muslims here, all Hindus should leave,” he said. When the woman asked him why he was saying so, he again angrily said, “That is what it is, leave now.”

One of the residents of the society while speaking to media said how the above statement was not given by some uneducated person but by an advocate by profession. “He has always been normal with us, but since past some time he has started using words of a typical extremist and had even changed his appearance. He even broke the photo frame of god and broke idol of Lord Ganesh,” an eyewitness said. She also said that he broke all the idols of Lord Ganesh in a toran (decorative piece hung on the doors). She also suggested that behind his extreme thoughts there could be a huge racket.

“The way Pakistan’s involvement came in Kishan Bharwad’s case… He said this society will be converted into Pakistan and all Hindus should go. For how long you’d keep me? I have bigger forces backing me,” the eyewitness said. As per the report, Mor, in his WhatsApp DP also posted an image that said ‘I support hijab’. On Sunday, a 26-year old Karnataka youth, Harsha, was killed after he posted a social media post against hijab.

Sodha then went to meet him personally and told him not to use provocative words. However, Mor then got angry and threatened to kill her with a knife.

He then created a ruckus and broke an idol of Lord Ganesh. Soon the police was informed. When police constable Ravat Dangar tried to settle the matter, Mor allegedly hurled abuses towards him and beat him up too.

Late on Sunday, Constable Dangar registered FIR against Mor under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested on Monday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrajkot, sohil hussain mor, rajkot lawyer, sohil mor
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Karnataka govt must ban SDPI and KFD: BJP MP Pratap Simha furious over the repeated killing of party Karyakartas

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hindus should leave, this place will become Pakistan’: Rajkot lawyer Sohil Hussain Mor threatens neighbours with knife on Shivaji jayanti

OpIndia Staff -

Two years on, the atmosphere has changed but people of Delhi anti-Hindu riots victim Vinod Kumar’s locality still live in constant fear

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Chronology, facts don’t match up: Here is why even SC trashed Washington Post columnist’s writeup saying it is based upon surmises, conjectures, and suppositions

Nirwa Mehta -

FIR against Sonu Sood for violation of poll code after being restricted by EC from visiting polling booths in Punjab’s Moga: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Nobody is above the law: As the UN furthers Rana Ayyub’s victim narrative, India lashes out. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -

‘Pass time’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dismisses grave concerns raised by PM Modi about Congress sympathising with terrorists

OpIndia Staff -

NDTV opts out of BARC ratings before it is set to resume again days after Param Bir Singh admitted TRP allegations against Arnab Goswami...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Doors open to leave Islam’: Muslim leader targets Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for visiting Sabarimala temple

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim mob brutally attacks RSS worker with iron rods for discussing Karnataka burqa row, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,113FollowersFollow
25,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com