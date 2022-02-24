The Karnataka police have so far arrested a total of eight individuals in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on Wednesday. According to reports, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said two more arrests were made in the Harsha murder case. In total, eight accused have been arrested for their role in murdering Hindu activist Harsha in Shivamogga on Sunday night.

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case | Eight arrests made till now. Till yesterday, 6 accused were arrested and today 2 more arrests done; total arrests in the case 8: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra



The Home Minister has not revealed the identity of the two arrested individuals. However, according to the local media, the accused belong to the Muslim community.

Earlier, the Karnataka police had arrested 12 accused for questioning in the murder case. Each accused was interrogated separately to know the motive behind the killing of Harsha, SP Laxmi Prasad had informed.

The police had earlier arrested the accused, identified as Qasif (Kasif), Syed Nadeem, Mujahid, Rihan alias Qasi, Afan and Asif. Accused Qasif allegedly has ten criminal cases registered against him.

The main conspirators, Syed Nadeem and Qasif, and one other were apprehended from Bengaluru on February 21. The other three were nabbed Tuesday, February 22.

Addressing a press conference on the murder of the Bajrang Dal activist, SP Laxmi Prasad added that few eyewitnesses testified that Harsha was chased and killed by the accused who approached him in a car.

Notably, one of the six accused, identified as Qasif, who was nabbed on February 21, had also confessed during interrogation that he, along with four others, came in a car and attacked Harsha when he was drinking tea at a canteen on Sunday night. After attacking him with sharp weapons, the accused fled the crime scene.