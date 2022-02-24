Thursday, February 24, 2022
HomeCrimeTwo more accused arrested Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case, total 8 arrested so...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Two more accused arrested Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case, total 8 arrested so far

The police had earlier arrested the accused, identified as Qasif (Kasif), Syed Nadeem, Mujahid, Rihan alias Qasi, Afan and Asif.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu activist Harsha
4

The Karnataka police have so far arrested a total of eight individuals in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on Wednesday. According to reports, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said two more arrests were made in the Harsha murder case. In total, eight accused have been arrested for their role in murdering Hindu activist Harsha in Shivamogga on Sunday night.

The Home Minister has not revealed the identity of the two arrested individuals. However, according to the local media, the accused belong to the Muslim community.

Earlier, the Karnataka police had arrested 12 accused for questioning in the murder case. Each accused was interrogated separately to know the motive behind the killing of Harsha, SP Laxmi Prasad had informed.

The police had earlier arrested the accused, identified as Qasif (Kasif), Syed Nadeem, Mujahid, Rihan alias Qasi, Afan and Asif. Accused Qasif allegedly has ten criminal cases registered against him.

The main conspirators, Syed Nadeem and Qasif, and one other were apprehended from Bengaluru on February 21. The other three were nabbed Tuesday, February 22.

Addressing a press conference on the murder of the Bajrang Dal activist, SP Laxmi Prasad added that few eyewitnesses testified that Harsha was chased and killed by the accused who approached him in a car.

Notably, one of the six accused, identified as Qasif, who was nabbed on February 21, had also confessed during interrogation that he, along with four others, came in a car and attacked Harsha when he was drinking tea at a canteen on Sunday night. After attacking him with sharp weapons, the accused fled the crime scene.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,262FollowersFollow
25,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com