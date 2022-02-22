Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case: Six accused including Qasif, Syed Nadeem, Rihan arrested, all six have criminal records

OpIndia Staff
134

Karnataka police have so far arrested a total of 6 individuals in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, Shivamogga SP Laxmi Prasad informed on Tuesday, February 22. According to ANI, the SP added that all 6 arrested accused have criminal records.

The top police official was further quoted as saying that the Karnataka police have also detained 12 others for questioning in the murder case. Each accused will be interrogated separately to know the motive behind the killing of Harsha, further informed SP Laxmi Prasad.

Media reports suggest that the arrested accused have been identified as Qasif (Kasif), Syed Nadeem, Mujahid, Rihan alias Qasi, Afan and Asif. Accused Qasif allegedly has ten criminal cases registered against him.

The main conspirators Syed Nadeem and Qasif and one other were apprehended from Bengaluru on February 21. The other three have been nabbed Tuesday, February 22.

Addressing a press conference on the murder of the Bajrang Dal activist, SP Laxmi Prasad added that there were few eyewitnesses who testified that Harsha was was chased and killed by the accused who approached him in a car.

Notably, one of the six accused identified as Qasif, who was nabbed on February 21, had also confessed during interrogation that he along with 4 others came in a car and attacked Harsha when he was drinking tea at a canteen on Sunday night. After attacking him with sharp weapons, the accused fled the crime scene.

In view of the tense situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today as well. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are also in force here.

Harsha was stabbed to death on February 20 night at Bharathi Nagar allegedly by seven people. Harsha was a member of the Hindu organisation, Bajrang Dal, and was seen sporting saffron shawls to demand uniformity in the dress code of schools and colleges. It has come to light that he was issued threats by Islamists in 2015 over alleged ‘blasphemous’ social media posts.

