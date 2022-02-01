Union Budget 2022: GOI to establish AVGC promotion task force, aims at employing youth in visuals, animation, gaming and comics sector

On February 1, during budget 2022-23 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government would set up a task force to promote AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics) section.

FM said, “Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector offers immense potential to employ youth. An AVGC promotion task force with all stakeholders will be set up to recommend ways to realise this and build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand.”

Considering the growing demand in the AVGC sector, the government of India as well as state governments took several steps in the past as well. In 2019, FM Sitharaman had opened FDI in the sector. Recently. Karnataka government had launched the AVGC Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Karnataka was the first state to announce the AVGC policy in India in 2012.