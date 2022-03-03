Thursday, March 3, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Wanted Dead or Alive': Russian Businessman announces $1million bounty on President Vladimir Putin
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Wanted Dead or Alive’: Russian Businessman announces $1million bounty on President Vladimir Putin

Alex Konanykhin asked a thousand other people to chip in a million each to the bounty to make it a billion.

OpIndia Staff
Russian entrepreneur Alex Konanykhin (L) announces bounty on Russian President Vladimir Putin
6

A Russian-born entrepreneur has put a $1 million bounty on the head of President Vladimir Putin.

Recently, Russian-born entrepreneur Alex Konanykhin offered $1 million to any military officer who catches Russian President Vladimir Putin “dead or alive” for allegedly committing “war crimes” in his invasion of Ukraine.

“I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws,” wrote Konanykhin on Facebook.

In his post, Konanykhin claimed that Putin is not the Russian president since he came to power as the result of a special operation of blowing up apartment buildings in Russia, then violated the Constitution by eliminating free elections and murdering his opponents.

“As an ethnic Russian and a Russian citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin’s Orda,” added the businessman.

The post was accompanied by an image with a photo of Putin that read, “Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder.”

Facebook post of Alex Konanykhin/ Image Source: Petr Dragoun

The Russian-based businessman has now deleted the post.

However, in another post, Alex Konanykhin asked a thousand other people to chip in a million each to the bounty to make it a billion.

According to a report, Konanykhin shares a rough past with the Russian government. Konanykhin, who studied at the Moscow Physics and Technical Institute, entered into several businesses, including banking, stocks and real estate.

He had built an empire of over 100 firms worth about $300 million by 1992. He was even a part of then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin’s first delegation to Washington that year.

In 1996, during his stay in the US, Konanykhin and his wife were arrested by federal immigration agents on charges of violating the conditions of their American visas. The arrests had come after Russian authorities had alleged that he embezzled $8 million from the Russian Exchange Bank in Moscow.

During the trial, Konanykhin had testified that some of his corporate aides at the Russian Exchange Bank began pressurising him for money and issued threats. He had said that he left for Hungary, where he received more threats, prompting him to flee to the Czech Republic and then to New York.

ICC to start investigation against Russian President Putin over war crimes

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has also announced it will be investigating Russia over possible war crimes committed following the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan revealed that he believes “alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine” and an investigation into Russia’s actions will be launched as rapidly as possible.

He had said the probe was initiated after 39 countries that are parties to the Rome Statute had petitioned the ICC to begin an investigation.

The announcement comes days after widely-banned cluster munitions killed one child and two adult civilians at a preschool in Okhtyrka, Ukraine.

The ICC prosecutor had claimed that there was a “reasonable basis” to believe that war crimes have occurred during the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAlex Konanykhin, bounty putin, russian businessman putin
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Wanted Dead or Alive’: Russian Businessman announces $1million bounty on President Vladimir Putin

OpIndia Staff -
Russian-born entrepreneur Alex Konanykhin offered $1 million to any military officer who catches Russian President Vladimir Putin "dead or alive" for allegedly committing "war crimes" in his invasion of Ukraine.
News Reports

Ukraine holding Indian students hostage in Kharkiv to use them as human shield, Russian President Putin informs PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Russian President Putin also assured India that their military was doing everything possible to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians from the conflict zone. Russia has provided safe passage to Indians on the govt's request.

Russia removes US, UK, Japan flags from rocket carrying OneWeb satellites but keeps Indian flag, puts conditions for the launch

International media outlets publish satire on Pakistan imposing sanctions against Russia through debt non-payment as real news

Indian Embassy in Ukraine asks Indians to leave Kharkiv immediately, Russia giving safe passage at govt’s request

Terrorist org Sikhs For Justice calls for Khalistanis to support Ukraine, asks Ukraine President to raise a Sikh regiment

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,945FollowersFollow
25,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com