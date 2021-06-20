Sunday, June 20, 2021
AAP leader Ratnesh Mishra exposes Sanjay Singh’s lies on ‘Ram Mandir scam’, calls him anti-Lord Ram. Details

AAP leader Ratnesh Mishra also alleged that Sanjay Singh regularly siphons off party funds to build his personal mansion in Sultanpur.

Ratnesh Mishra, a state spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party’s youth wing lambasted Singh for his fake allegations of ‘land scam’ in Ram Mandir construction. Mishra in a Tweet wrote, “Sanjay Singh ji after lying about Ram Mandir Trust, now you are lying about your party worker too. Your lies will be exposed. My leader is Arvind Kejriwal ji and I demand from him that such an anti-national element should be immediately sacked from the party.” 

AAP leader Sanjay Singh had raked up a farce controversy alleging a ‘land scam’ by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust last week. Not only by the Trust and VHP leaders but Singh has now also been slammed by his own party leader for spreading lies against the Ayodhya Ram Janmbhoomi Temple.

Ratnesh Mishra’s allegations

In startling revelations made during a press conference, Mishra alleged that since he is a resident of Gonda district, he was sent from Delhi to Ayodhya by the party to fan tensions between Hindu saints and BJP leaders and the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Upon reaching, Mishra found out that the allegations made by Singh on the Trust were completely baseless. He lashed out at Singh for using Ayodhya Ram Temple for his political gains.

Mishra in the media interaction said, “My father Rameshchandra Mishra had lost his life during kar seva. I don’t think other than me there is anybody else from the party who gave a bigger sacrifice in the construction of the temple.”

He also alleged that Singh regularly siphons off party funds to build his personal mansion in Sultanpur. 

Calling himself a loyal soldier of the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mishra demanded suspension of Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party. If not done, Mishra hinted that many party workers might abandon the party.

Mishra also said that he spoke to various stakeholders in the Ram Mandir trust and realised that the allegations of Sanjay Singh are nothing but an attack on the faith of Hindus.

He said he has been deeply hurt by Singh’s false allegations of the temple Trust.

AAP leader and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister conducted a press conference alleging scam

After Sanjay Singh accused the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of a land scam, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had conducted a press conference to further the baseless allegations.

The controversy was supported by several opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sanjay Singh’s allegations

AAP leader Sanjay Singh had claimed that Ram Janmbhoomi Trust paid Rs 18 crore for a piece of land that costed Rs 2 crore in 2019. Singh and other party members presented ‘Agreement of Sale’ as ‘Sale Deed’ to propagate their theory further. 

AAP leader Ratnesh Mishra exposes Sanjay Singh's lies on 'Ram Mandir scam', calls him anti-Lord Ram. Details

