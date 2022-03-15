The Karnataka High Court has issued its verdict in the hijab case, ruling that it is not an important Islamic practice and so cannot be permitted in educational institutions which have uniform dresses and hijab does not form part of the same. The ruling has given the country’s left-liberals and Islamists a lot of discomforts.

Several Muslims and leftists have had nervous breakdowns, and are expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision on social media platforms. Many people have rushed to Twitter to express their displeasure with the verdict, calling it a “fatwa from a secular court” and labeling the court as “majoritarian” to restrict hijab in educational institutions. Interestingly, while the petitioners’ lawyers were arguing in favour of hijab, they cited Sharia (Islamic law) in the judiciary of the secular country.

A Twitter user named Mubashir (@rubusmubu), saying that he no more trusts the Indian judiciary, wrote, “Wow, a Secular court gave Fatwa of #Hijab being not essential religious practice! It must make happy all those Nangi women who have Muslim names, Karnataka High Court “Disrobed” Muslim women today, Sorry to say I have no faith left in Indian Judiciary.”

Fatima khan, whose Twitter bio says that she is a journalist with The Quint wrote, “Heart goes out to all Hijab-wearing women. Cannot even begin to fathom the anxiety. What a shameful day in the history of this country.”

Targeting a judge of the bench which delivered the verdict, A Twitter user (@Umar__sofi) wrote, “Read that again, the judge Mr. Awasthi decided for Muslims whether Hijab is essential to Islam or not. #HijabControversy”

Another user Ashif Gm tweeted, “Karnataka High Court dismisses petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking permission to wear hijab in classroom. This is not Court judgment, it’s #RSS decision.! #KarnatakaHijabRow #HighCourt #HijabControversy #HijabVerdict”

Karnataka High Court dismisses petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking permission to wear hijab in classroom.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani, associated with leftist propaganda website The Wire joined in to express her contempt for the Indian state and spread her majoritarianism rhetoric. She wrote, “The only ‘essential’ thing in India now is majoritarianism. The majority will dictate the terms for minorities. It has got a legal stamp today.”

The only ‘essential’ thing in India now is majoritarianism.

The majority will dictate the terms for minorities.

Kaushik Raj, who claims to be a journalist and has been with The Wire, tweeted saying, “Karnataka High Court upholds Hijab ban. Basically gives an order in favour of this pre-planned protest by Hindutva groups. Your rights can be seized if Hindutva groups protest against them.”

Ex Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Karnataka Hijab Ban Stays; Not Essential Religious Practice: Court. Ahead of the order, the state govt banned large gatherings for a week in Bengaluru. A sad day for human & religious rights in India. Muslim scholars must be heard. Appeal to SC must.”

Jamia student and well-known face during the protests against the CAA, Aysha Renna played the victim card and wrote, “Imagine the dehumanisation and villification Muslim women are going to face following this order. We will fight this. #handsoffmyhijab #HijabisOurRight”

Imagine the dehumanisation and villification Muslim women are going to face following this order.



In another tweet, Aditya Menon, a so-called journalist took after liberals and those Muslims who may have argued for the hijab as a non-essential Islamic practice. He wrote, “Those liberals and Muslims who gave lectures on what is an essential part of Islam and what isn’t, the grief of the hijabi girls of Karnataka is on you.”

Omar Abdullah, the head of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, criticized the verdict and demanded that the hijab be regarded as a right for Muslim women rather than merely a covering. He wrote, “Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it’s not about an item of clothing, it’s about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn’t uphold this basic right is a travesty.”

Dilip Mandal, ThePrint columnist, and self-proclaimed Dalit reformer expressed his disgust with the Karnataka High Court’s verdict in the hijab case. Batting for the congress party, he wrote, “During the Congress rule, there was an unwritten contract with the minority that they will have their limited say, provided they accepted the hegemonic position of the Hindus. After the ascent of the BJP, that contract is fraying. #hijab”

During the Congress rule, there was an unwritten contract with the minority that they will have their limited say, provided they accepted the hegemonic position of the Hindus.



AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also took to Twitter and wrote a thread of 15 tweets saying he disagrees with the verdict and justifying the hijab to be allowed in educational institutions. Reiterating the commitment of Muslims to only Allah, he wrote “For Muslims it’s Allah’s command to be educated while also following his strictures (salah, hijab, roza, etc). Now govt is forcing girls to choose. So far judiciary has declared masjids, keeping a beard & now hijab as non-essential. What is left of free expression of beliefs?”

Most of these ‘liberals’ are arguing how the courts have banned hijab, but the fact is that the verdict was on petitions whether the hijab is an essential part of Islam. Hence, if the governments disallow hijabs which do not form part of school uniforms, it is not an attack on the Muslims in India. Women in India, those who wish to wear a hijab or burqa, are allowed to wear as freely as they want. The controversy was regarding colleges which have uniforms for all students and hijab is not a part of the same. The college students, obviously, can wear their hijabs outside of school should they so wish.