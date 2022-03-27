Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stoked a controversy last week when he used precious time of Delhi assembly to criticize and mock Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’. While the film has been a blockbuster hit at the box office, obviously not everyone is a fan, particularly Arvind Kejriwal.

In response to the pleas to make Kashmir Files tax-free in Delhi, Kejriwal asked film’s makers to put the film up on YouTube for free. He went on to criticize BJP for supporting the film, and even went on to call the film “Jhoothi film“(full of lies).

This rant against a film from Kejriwal has surprised many, as he has been known to promote every film that comes out of Bollywood. Whether it was Hrithik-Katrina starrer Bang Bang, or the drug fueled Udta Punjab or Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, Arvind Kejriwal was always the first politician to review a film.

A social media user even compiled several such film reviews from Arvind Kejriwal where he had recommended films to public like a film reviewer.

He has all time to encourage and give review for movies like

👉Bang Bang

👉PK

👉 Gabbar

👉 Nil Batte Sannate ( Was made tax free in Delhi)



But for movie like #TheKashmirFiles it is a propaganda ?? Shame on you @ArvindKejriwal @vivekagnihotri @TajinderBagga https://t.co/i6a4uJ1MD7 pic.twitter.com/C2y9sZ4a6C — Ashish (@go4ashi) March 24, 2022

Apart from promoting movies via his Twitter account, Arvind Kejriwal has also been generous when it comes to making Bollywood films tax-free. Swara Bhasker’s Nil Battey Sannata, Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh, and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83 were all declared tax-free by Kejriwal.

Kejriwal found pretty much every film “must watch”, but never recommended YouTube release to the producers of these films. However, the film he finds jhoothi, he wants the film’s makers to release it on YouTube so that everyone can watch it.

It is really surprising to see a film loving Chief Minister speaking so disparagingly about a film which has been loved by the masses and critics alike.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files continues to do well at the box office. The film based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in late 1980s and 1990s has already grossed well over 200 Crores and continues to attract audience in the 3rd week of its theatrical run.