The reality of Mushaal Hussein Malik, the Pakistani wife of Kashmiri separatist and terrorist Yasin Malik, who is working to promote Pakistan’s agenda against India, has once again come to the fore. A fact-checking institute in New Delhi has revealed how Yasin Malik’s wife tries to demean India and Indian administration at every level and leaves no stone unturned to defame India.

According to the Digital Forensic Research and Analytics Center, the accounts of many eminent persons from Pakistan are used to defame the Indian system. The only thing all these accounts talk about is that atrocities are committed against the Indian minorities i.e. Muslims in India. In this way, all these accounts not only incite Pakistani Muslims against India but also try to turn the Muslims of India against the country.

Mushaal Hussein Malik

Yasin Malik’s wife, who has 80,000 followers, is only trying to convince people through her account that Muslims are being massacred in India. She has been tweeting that the Kashmiri Muslims are being harassed and being persecuted here and that the women are raped.

She calls herself the Proud Wife of Yasin Malik on her Twitter account and calls Kashmiri separatists heroes. Not only this, but Mushaal also raises her voice in tweets for the bail of her husband and other terrorists. She has used the pictures of women in Kashmir to claim that the Indian Army is oppressing them, while the reality is that these pictures have nothing to do with the Indian Army and the so-called oppressions.

Tweets by Mushaal Hussein Malik on Women’s Day

In the tweets she has shared, she continued to blame India for the persecution of Kashmiri Muslims and kept tagging the organizations affiliated to the UN to express her so-called grievances. She aims to defame India at the international level. In a tweet, she has claimed that since 1989, the Indian Army has raped 11,250 women in Kashmir, while more than 22,000 women have become widows due to the army.

This comes at a time when Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files which talks about the genocide of Hindus in Kashmir valley in the 1990s pioneered by Islamic terrorists including Mushaal’s husband Yasin Malik, has received phenomenal reception with the audience.

Yasin Malik and his wife Mushaal Hussein Malik

Yasin Malik, a separatist leader and the former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, is accused of terror funding in 2017. He has been arrested in this case. Besides, he has been booked for kidnapping former Chief Minister and later Home Minister Mufti Sayeed’s daughter Rubia Sayeed and killing of Air Force personnel. He has also been one of the primary figures who led the Kashmiri Hindu genocide in the 1990s.

In 2019, when Yasin Malik was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, his wife Mushaal Malik had participated in Pakistan’s Independence Day event. Mushaal Malik had also recited a poem at the event held in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. The so-called atrocities being committed by India in Kashmir were described in that poem. This is the same Mushaal Malik, who had called a press conference and had pretended to cry after her husband Yasin Malik was arrested.