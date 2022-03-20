Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan praised India’s independent foreign policy while slamming his political opponents in a public meeting at Malakand in Pakistan. Imran Khan was criticizing his main political opponents, Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, who recently advocated condemnation of Russia for Ukraine’s invasion.

Imran Khan said, “When I was asked by the representatives of the European Union to condemn Russia, I asked them, do you have the courage to ask the same question to India? Pakistan is with you for peace and not for war.”

The Pakistan Prime Minister furster said that he is working for a foreign policy that will give priority to the betterment of the citizens of Pakistan and not the interests of other nations and their policies. While explaining his point, Imran Khan gave the example of India’s foreign policy.

Imran Khan said, “Today, I salute India, our neighboring country. It has always maintained an independent foreign policy. India is a member of the QUAD alliance with the United States as one of its members. But still, it calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia which is facing sanctions. This is because India’s foreign policy is for its people.”

Imran Khan also commented on the Indian Army and the Indian government. He said, “India’s Foreign Policy is better than Pakistan. They work for their people. India’s army is not corrupt and they never interfere in Civilian government.”

These comments come amidst a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan which will be taken up by the Pakistan National Assembly on 25th March 2022. Many members of Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehrik-E-Insaf, are about to vote against the government of their own party in the house.

On Friday 18th March 2022, PTI (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) workers forcefully entered the Sindh House in Islamabad after protesting for hours outside against the dissident Members of the National Assembly(MNAs) staying in the building. 12 PTI workers were arrested by the police for attacking Sindh House. Two PTI leaders, who are elected Members of the National Assembly, namely Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan were also arrested.