Jitendra Singh hints at BJP's plans of reintegrating PoK into Indian territory

On Sunday (March 20), the Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the BJP government is firm in its goal of re-integrating the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) into the Indian territory. He made the remarks after unveiling Maharaja Gulab Singh’s statue in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking to the media, he said, “In 1994, a resolution was passed by the Indian Parliament under the leadership of Prime Minister Narasimha Rao that the only bone of contention between India and Pakistan is that of PoK.”

“It is our responsibility to ensure that the part of Jammu and Kashmir, which still remains under the illegal occupation of Pakistan, is re-integrated into the Indian territory,” Singh emphasised.

#WATCH| Parliament passed a resolution unanimously in 1994, emphasizing that Pakistan must vacate parts of J&K under its illegal occupation. It is our promise to liberate PoJK, Union Min Jitendra Singh said after unveiling a 20-ft statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh in Kathua (20.03) pic.twitter.com/LW0puAyzuI — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

“When BJP sets out to achieve something, many don’t take us seriously or think about it deeply. When we used to talk about the abrogation of Article 370, many would poke fun at us. But, you saw it turning into a reality,” he pointed out.

Jitendra Singh added that many ridiculed the saffron party when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced in the 1980s that BJP would come to power one day. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP will complete every unfinished task,” the BJP Minister concluded.

Jitendra Singh shared a throwback video on PoK hours after Russia annexed parts of Ukraine

Last month, Singh shared a snippet from a 2019 speech in the Lok Sabha to commemorate the historic Parliamentary resolution on Jammu and Kashmir that was adopted on February 22, 1994. The development coincided with the decision of the Russian government to identify rebel-held territories in Ukraine as independent nations.

While speaking in the Lower House of Parliament, the BJP lawmaker had said, “There are no two opinions about the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. This Parliament had passed a resolution about the same in 1994. It was done by the government of PV Narasimha Rao and we had supported it then. The only dispute that exists is how and when we can retrieve the other part of Kashmir that continues to remain under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.”

The Parliamentary resolution of February 22, 1994, read, “On behalf of the People of India, this House firmly declares that the State of Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and shall be an integral part of India and any attempts to separate it from the rest of the country will be resisted by all necessary means.”