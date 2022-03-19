Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the world’s most popular leader with an approval rating of 77%, according to a US-based global leader approval tracker – Morning Consult.

On March 18, Morning Consult Political Intelligence released its latest data highlighting that the approval rating of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the highest among the leaders from 13 countries.

Among the 13 leaders surveyed by the research firm, PM Modi tops the list with 77%, followed by Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador with 63 per cent. Italy’s Mario Draghi enjoys 54 per cent, while Japan’s Fumio Kishida has an approval rating of 45 per cent.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGsLkjq



Modi: 77%

López Obrador: 63%

Draghi: 54%

Scholz: 45%

Kishida: 42%

Trudeau: 42%

Biden: 41%

Macron: 41%

Morrison: 41%

Moon: 40%

Bolsonaro: 39%

Sánchez: 38%

Johnson: 33%



*Updated 03/17/22 pic.twitter.com/jELxQgEsLE — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) March 18, 2022

PM Modi also happens to have the lowest disapproval rating at 17%.

The data shows that the Indian Prime Minister remained the most popular global leader for most of the months from January 2020 to March 2022. The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from March 9-15, 2022.

PM Modi’s approval rating graph

In the last two years, PM Modi’s approval rating had touched a high of 84% on May 2, 2020. His approval rating was at the lowest on May 7, 2021, with 63% during the second wave of coronavirus in the country. However, more or less, PM Modi’s approval ratings have remained relatively high compared to other global leaders.

Canada’s Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden have got an approval rating of 42% and 41% respectively and are placed at sixth and seventh spot, respectively. British PM Boris Johnson ranked the lowest among the leaders surveyed with a 33% approval rating.

The approval ratings of US President Joe Biden, presently at 41%, has fallen drastically to their lowest during his presidency. Biden’s popularity began dropping last year due to a surge in Covid-19 deaths and the hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. With the US-backed crisis in Ukraine, Biden is losing more support at home, and his approval ratings are only expected to come down.

According to Morning Consult, the survey reflects the real-time data based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3 per cent. The average sample size in the US is 45,000, whereas it ranges from roughly 3,000-5,000 in other countries.

The surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. For example, in India, the sample is representative of the literate population.