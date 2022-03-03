Tennis star Serena Williams has called out the New York Times for printing the photo of her sister Venus Williams in a news about her on Wednesday. Serena Williams runs an early-stage venture capital firm Serena Ventures. This firm had raised an inaugural fund of $111 million. While publishing a report about this, NYT had printed the photograph of Venus Williams – elder sister of Serena Williams – in the news article.

This mistake by NYT has not only attracted the rage of Serena Williams but has also enraged fans and followers who have reacted on social media.

The photo shared by Serena Williams from her Twitter handle.

Serena Williams has posted the photo of the newspaper report on her Twitter account saying, “No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough. This is why I raised $111M for Serena Ventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, New York Times.”

The Twitter handle NYT Business has replied to her saying “This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper.”

Moreover, the New York Times has also avoided mentioning the name ‘Serena Williams’ in the headline and simply wrote ‘Tennis star’ instead. This has caused the fans and followers to be enraged and they have lashed out at the NYT on social media. A Twitter handle Digital Sista has written, “it’s not a mistake. It’s called racism and sexism. It’s not something all women experience. And if Serena Williams is overlooked by VCs. Imagine what happens to those that don’t even have her platform. That should be the takeaway.”

Drew Olanoff has written in his tweet, “they should issue an apology, run it again tomorrow with a respectful headline and the apology.”

Another Twitter user Roberta has posted, “This is insane, I’m sure they would never mistake Sharapova for Azarenka or vice-versa.”

Serena Williams’s firm Serena Ventures has invested in fintech companies Propel, Cointracker, and edtech company Masterclass. It manages a portfolio of over 60 angel investments, thirteen of which are unicorns.