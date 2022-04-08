Assam: 3 awarded death sentence for rape & murder of 2 minor tribal girls

In connection with the rape and murder of two tribal girls in June last year, a special court in Kokrajhar, Assam, has awarded the death sentence to three people. On Wednesday, April 6, the three accused, Muzammil Sheikh, Nasibul Sheikh, and Farouk Rahman, were found guilty.

The conviction relates to a case in which two Rabha community girls, aged 14 and 16, were raped and subsequently murdered by the culprits. It was first reported as a suicide. However, the victim’s relatives refused to accept it and sought an investigation.

They were given the death penalty by Special Judge C Chaturvedi of the Korajhar fast-track court. The suspects were apprehended on June 14, last year, just 72 hours after the girls were found dead.

Last year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had taken cognizance of the issue and directed the police to conduct an intensive investigation to apprehend the offenders.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, upon getting information about the order of the court, took to Twitter and stated, “Hon. Sessions Court, Kokrajhar awarded the death sentence to accused Muzamil, Najibul & Farizul in the gruesome case of rape & murder of two tribal minor girls. I visited the family on 13.6.21 and directed @Irbishnoiassam to form SIT and take the case to its logical conclusion.”

In response to his tweet, Kokrajahr IGP LR Bishnoi complimented the CM and Kokrajhar police for conducting a thorough and fast investigation. Bishnoi headed the Special Investigation Team that solved the case within 48 hours of the occurrence.

“Hon’ble CM @himantabiswa sir it became possible under your consistent guidance! The efforts by SIT & @KokrajharPolice to ensure a quick & scientific investigation are laudable! @assampolice,” tweeted IPS, Dr LR Bisnoi.

The incident took place in June 2021. The girls were first choked to death before being hung from a tree in an attempt to deceive the public and make it look as though they had committed suicide.

According to accounts, three of the males were directly engaged in the rape and murder of the two girls, while four others attempted to destroy evidence and mislead police. All seven were arrested in June 2021.