Thursday, April 14, 2022
Hanskhali rape case: CBI takes over the investigation as directed by High Court, BJP says ‘Court order shows lack of trust in govt’

The Court had ordered a ‘fair’ investigation and asked the state investigating agency to hand over all papers relating to the investigation to the CBI

OpIndia Staff
CBI takes over the Hanskhali rape murder case
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul (left, source- Telegraph), 3 member CBI team (center, source- ANI) and Mamata Banerjee (right, source- Hindustan Times)
4

On Wednesday, the West Bengal state agencies handed over the documents of the Hanskhali rape-murder case to a 3 member CBI team. The CBI has begun the investigation and will submit the report to the Calcutta High Court on May 2.

This is after the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the CBI to probe into the Hanskhali rape and murder case. The Court ordered a ‘fair’ investigation and asked the state investigating agency to hand over all papers relating to the investigation to the CBI.

According to the reports, the Calcutta High Court directed the state agencies to give the custody of the accused to the central agency. It further asked the state to ensure that complete protection is provided to the witnesses and family of the victim. On April 12, the Court also blamed the state agencies for failing to investigate the serious case. It highlighted serious lapses by the Bengal Police in their probe and pointed out that the police did not videotape the witness statements required as per the law.

On April 4, the accused Brajgopal invited the deceased victim for his birthday party. The girl was reportedly gang-raped by a group of people and died due to heavy blood loss. The incident happened in the Shyamnagar region of Gajna gram panchayat in Nadia’s Hanskhali block number one. The victim’s family said that her body was forcibly cremated by the accused to cover up the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led government and said that Court permitting a CBI probe in the case shows that Court also does not trust the West Bengal police and the administration as CM Mamata Banerjee might control them. “Every case is in the hands of the CBI, which shows that the court doesn’t have faith in the West Bengal administration, police, and law and order. CM Mamata Banerjee controls the police and the administration and does atrocities,” she was quoted.

The BJP MLA from Asansol south slammed CM Mamata Banerjee for her unfortunate comments in the case. “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blamed a minor for having a love affair with an accused of being pregnant. We are ashamed”, she said. On April 11, CM Mamata Banerjee had downplayed the brutal rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia’s Hanskhali village and said that everyone was aware of the girl’s love affair, so one is left to wonder here whether it was an actual rape or pregnancy that went wrong.

She said in Bengali, “As a layman, I am saying where would someone get the evidence whether she was actually raped or was she pregnant or was there any other reason like someone beat her up or she died of some illness. There was a love affair for sure, her family knew about it, and their neighbors also knew about it. Now if a girl and a boy love each other, I cannot punish them. This is not Uttar Pradesh that I can do that in the name of Love Jihad”, said the West Bengal Chief Minister. Reportedly, Mamata Banerjee recorded her statement after a TMC leader’s son was named as the accused in the case.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

