On Saturday, the Congress party in Gujarat raised its voice against the state government that bulldozed the illegal properties owned by rioters involved in attacking the Ram Navmi procession. Congress stated that the demolition of properties by the state government was not based on legal procedures and that it was unconstitutional.

According to the reports, Congress MLA Gyassuding Shaikh and Imran Khedavala appealed to the revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi on April 15. They alleged that the state had failed to serve notices to the owners of the properties before demolition and asked the Minister to stop bulldozing the shops near the dargah in the Sakkarpura area of Khambat.

“The action by the district collector is based on allegations and there is no legal procedure involved. Demolition should be stopped immediately”, the duo said adding that the party will have no problem if the state takes action after the accused are declared as culprits by the court.

On 10th April, the Rath Yatra of Ram Navami started from a temple in Khambhat and arrived at the place near a local dargah. According to the police, hundreds of rioters were hiding inside the dargah and as soon as the Rath Yatra reached there, the miscreants started pelting stones at the chariot.

On 15th April, the local administration and the police brought a bulldozer to this spot and razed off all the shops just outside this dargah. There were around five to six shops. When the police force arrived, the shops were open and operating, but with the help of the police force, these shops were vacated and demolished by bulldozers.

The police said that the shops were illegally built and there were complaints about criminal activities being coordinated through these shops. Moreover, the boundary wall of the dargah is also said to be illegal and the police will soon demolish the wall too. It is also being said that demolishing these shops near the dargah is just the beginning and illegal shops and properties elsewhere in the Khambhat town will also be demolished soon.

So far, the Police have arrested 11 accused, including 3 Maulvis for deliberately targeting the Ram Navami celebrations. Reports mention that the violence was pre-planned and that the Maulvis had arranged for people from other parts of the state to disrupt peace and harmony in Khambhat. The Police have also suspected foreign funding in the case. Investigations are underway.